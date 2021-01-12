 

DGAP-News SIXT extends management board to include the new Van & Truck division and ramps up its international growth strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.01.2021, 18:30   

DGAP-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SIXT extends management board to include the new Van & Truck division and ramps up its international growth strategy

12.01.2021 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

SIXT extends management board to include the new Van & Truck division and ramps up its international growth strategy

  • SIXT is girding up for growth again and focusing on significant market potential in the commercial vehicle and truck rental business
  • Daniel Marasch appointed to the management board for Van & Truck, brings extensive international expansion expertise to the company as former board member Countries International of Lidl trading company
  • Erich Sixt: "With the new Van & Truck management division, SIXT is creating the necessary entrepreneurial scope to focus on the division's global expansion - on an equal footing with the successful mobility sector."


Pullach, 12 January 2021 - As of 1 January 2021, the management board of
Sixt SE will be extended by the new Van & Truck division and internationalisation expert Daniel Marasch will take his seat on the management board. SIXT is thus responding to the increasing importance of the Van & Truck product sector and is tapping into new potential as part of its international growth strategy. The global mobility provider estimates that the commercial vehicle and truck rental market in the USA and Europe alone is worth more than ten billion US-dollars. By creating the new management division, SIXT is girding up for growth again. Making the most of synergies with the car rental business, the company is paving the way for substantial and profitable growth in this new management division.

An experienced and efficient expert, 43-year-old Daniel Marasch has been appointed to the management board. As a former board member of the Lidl trading company, he brings extensive expertise in both international expansion and in setting up sustainable logistics and supply chains. When aged just 25, Marasch was appointed sales manager of Lidl Ireland, climbing the career ladder to become CEO Lidl Italy and CEO Lidl Germany. Later on, as board member Countries International of Lidl, he was largely responsible for the development of strategically important foreign markets.

Disclaimer

