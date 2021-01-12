IntelGenx Appoints Tommy Kenny as Vice President, Intellectual Property and Legal Affairs, General Counsel

Mr. Kenny has been with IntelGenx since 2016. He is an attorney specializing in intellectual property and commercial pharmaceutical law, who has developed strong technical expertise across a range of legal functions, managing litigation and advising on commercial partnerships, while also building a strong intellectual property portfolio for the Company’s oral film technologies. He has held a number of progressive management positions at IntelGenx, most recently, as the Company’s Director of Intellectual Property and Legal Affairs. In his new role, Mr. Kenny will continue to oversee IntelGenx’s legal activities, including intellectual property management and cannabis related matters.

Prior to joining IntelGenx, Mr. Kenny was an attorney in a Montreal Intellectual Property Boutique law firm, advising clients on various intellectual property and commercial matters. Mr. Kenny holds a Juris Doctor in North American Common Law from the University of Montreal, a Bachelor of Law as well as a Master of Chemistry from the University of Sherbrooke, and a Bachelor of Science with honors in Chemistry from Bishop’s University.

The Board granted stock options to acquire 150,000 common shares under the 2016 Stock Option Plan to Mr. Kenny as per his employment agreement. The options have an exercise price of US$0.27 (CAD$0.35), vest over a period of two years at the rate of 25% every six months, and expire on January 10, 2031.

“I believe Tommy is exceptionally well qualified with his strong leadership skills, expertise in both law and science, and strategic intellectual property portfolio planning insights to manage IntelGenx’s legal affairs,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “His promotion comes at a pivotal time for IntelGenx as we continue to make progress on our key programs, while taking strategic steps toward the future with our recent partnering in the cannabis and psychedelic fields.”

The appointment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval and Health Canada clearance.

