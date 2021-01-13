Tiziana announces appointment of Dr Neil Graham MBBS, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer

Dr Graham is a medicines development expert and Infectious Diseases Epidemiologist with global Biotech and Pharma R&D experience in Phase I-IV therapeutics as well as in-vivo & in-vitro diagnostics, across many modalities. He has in depth Global Development Expertise (e.g. Virology, Respiratory, Dermatology, Allergy, & Rheumatology) in early & late stage Clinical Development and in Medical Affairs, with a strong track record for Developing and Accelerating Phase I–IV programs. Multiple IND’s, NDA/BLA filings and/or defense and multiple successful launches.

From 2010 to 2020, Dr Graham was VP of Strategic Program Direction, Immunology and Inflammation at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he managed and oversaw a large portion of the Regeneron pipeline portfolio including leading the immunology and inflammation antibody products across all stages of development from preclinical to post-launch. He was instrumental in the development of DUPIXENT (dupilumab), a blockbuster monoclonal antibody, from Phase 1 through its initial launch for atopic dermatitis, as well as expanding its development into asthma, sinusitis, and eight other indications. During his tenure at Regeneron, Dr. Graham also led the product development for KEVZARA (sarilumab), an IL-6R antibody for rheumatoid arthritis, and REGN3500, an anti-IL33 antibody for asthma and COPD. As part of this role he built innovative, high-performing development teams and managed the Regeneron’s regulatory filings, interactions with regulatory agencies, product launches, and business development and licensing activities across its product portfolio.

Prior to Regeneron, Dr. Graham served as Senior Vice President, Program and Portfolio Management at Vertex, where he oversaw the team of program leaders and managers across the portfolio from Phase 1 through launch, including Telaprevir for hepatitis C (HCV), and two innovative product candidates for cystic fibrosis which are now on the market. Previously, he held roles as CMO at Trimeris Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals and worked in HIV Medical Affairs at Glaxo Welcome. Earlier in his career, Dr. Graham was an Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at John Hopkins University, School of Hygiene and Public Health. He is the author of five chapters and books and more than 140 peer-reviewed journal articles. Dr. Graham earned an M.D., M.B.B.S., and M.P.H. from the University of Adelaide in Australia.