 

Colgate-Palmolive, Harvard School of Dental Medicine Establish Scholarship to Support Underrepresented Minority Dental Students

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 13:19  |  50   |   |   

Colgate-Palmolive Company and the Harvard School of Dental Medicine (HSDM) today announced a major gift that will initiate the endowed Freeman, Grant, Franklin Scholarship, which supports students from underrepresented, minority groups to pursue their Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree.

The Freeman, Grant, Franklin Scholarship pays tribute to prominent African American figures in HSDM's history: Robert Tanner Freeman, George Franklin Grant, and Dolores Mercedes Franklin. Freeman in 1869 was the first African American in the United States to graduate from a dental school; Grant became the first African American faculty member of Harvard University as well as the Harvard School of Dental Medicine in 1884. Franklin was the first African American woman to graduate from HSDM.

Colgate’s contribution of $210,000 has enabled the scholarship's activation. The first scholarship will be awarded to a student beginning in the 2021 academic year and continue on an annual basis, helping HSDM to admit the best and brightest students regardless of their financial means.

“Increasing diversity among the dental profession is critical to our goal of realizing a cavity-free future for all,” said Noel Wallace, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive. “With a brand that is in more homes than any other, Colgate understands our opportunity - and responsibility - to make oral health more equitable and accessible around the world. From the products we develop to our longstanding Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures community program to scholarships like this, we are determined to build a healthier and brighter future for people everywhere.”

Despite representing more than one-third of the U.S. population, Black and Hispanic dentists and those who identify as another race or ethnicity only represent a combined nine percent of professionals in the industry, according to the American Dental Association (ADA).

“The Harvard School of Dental Medicine has a long legacy of embracing diversity. Colgate's generous support will help further our ethos to promote greater diversity, inclusion and belonging in dental education and in oral health research,” said William Giannobile, Dean of the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. “It enables us to take another important step toward providing the much needed financial resources for our under-represented students to pursue their dreams in oral healthcare delivery.”

Seite 1 von 2
Colgate-Palmolive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Colgate-Palmolive, Harvard School of Dental Medicine Establish Scholarship to Support Underrepresented Minority Dental Students Colgate-Palmolive Company and the Harvard School of Dental Medicine (HSDM) today announced a major gift that will initiate the endowed Freeman, Grant, Franklin Scholarship, which supports students from underrepresented, minority groups to pursue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook
MedMen Announces Additional US$10 Million Senior Secured Convertible Note Financing Under Gotham ...
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.01.21
3 Dividenden-Aristokraten, die du kaufen und für immer halten kannst
02.01.21
Geld ausgeben und trotzdem reich werden? Versuche es doch einfach mit diesem simplen Trick!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
239
Colgate-Palmolive (WKN: 850667) eine der konstantesten Wachstumssaktien