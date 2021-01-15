 

DGAP-Adhoc HumanOptics AG appointed Stefan Kremer as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

HumanOptics AG appointed Stefan Kremer as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Erlangen, 15 January 2021 - The Supervisory Board of HumanOptics AG (ISIN DE000A1MMCR6) today appointed Stefan Kremer as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to the company's Management Board effective 15 March 2021. In addition to the alignment and implementation of the corporate strategy, Stefan Kremer will focus on marketing and sales and will be responsible for the management of industry-specific departments.

Stefan Kremer has many years of management experience in ophthalmology, including as Commercial Director at Kowa Pharmaceutical Europe Co. Ltd. Stefan Kremer holds a degree in industrial engineering and an MBA.

HumanOptics will benefit from Stefan Kremer's extensive experience and wide-ranging network in ophthalmology and will be strengthened in its competitive position. His contract has a term of three years.

In the future, the current CEO Diana Bachmann will mainly focus on the areas of finance, human resources and administration as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

contact:
HumanOptics AG
Diana Bachmann (CEO)
Spardorfer Str. 150
91054 Erlangen
Telefon: +49 (0) 9131 50665-0
E-Mail: IR@humanoptics.com

