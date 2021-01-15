 

Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ABC ARBITRAGE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2020:

-    18,108 shares
-    € 321,693.73

-    Number of executions on buy side on semester: 117

-    Number of executions on sell side on semester: 140

-    Traded volume on buy side on semester: 38,830 shares for € 278,403.87

-    Traded volume on sell side on semester: 46,015 shares for € 335,302.51

As a reminder :

•    the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:

-    25,293 shares
-    € 264,795.09

-    Number of executions on buy side on semester: 302

-    Number of executions on sell side on semester: 237

-    Traded volume on buy side on semester: 123,471 shares for € 780,442.93

-    Traded volume on sell side on semester: 120,852 shares for € 773,959.58

•    the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-    28,440 shares
-    € 49,007.93

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.


Contacts : abc-arbitrage.com
Relations actionnaires : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com
Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com

EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN : FR0004040608
Reuters  BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

Attachment


