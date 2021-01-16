VR Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. ( TSX.V: VRR; FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF ), the (Company), or (VR), is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Financing” ) of up to 5,000,000 units (the “Units” ) at a price of $0.30 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share ( “Common Share” ) of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant ( “Warrant” ), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.45 per Common Share for a period of 18 months from the closing date ( “Closing Date” ) of the Financing, for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 .

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Financing. The issuance of Units to insiders of the Company pursuant to the Financing will be considered related party transactions within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction (MI 61-101). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation, based on a determination that fair market value of the participation in the Financing by insiders will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Company may pay a commission in cash equal to 6% of the value of select proceeds raised under the Financing, specifically excluding any funds raised from insiders.

VR will use the gross proceeds of the Financing for mineral exploration on its properties in Nevada and Ontario, and for general administrative costs. In particular, the funds will allow the Company to advance the Reveille silver-copper property in Nevada to first-pass drilling in 2021, beginning this winter.

Closing Date of the Financing is expected to occur on or around February 5, 2021, and is subject to all regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued in connection with this Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing in accordance with applicable securities legislation.