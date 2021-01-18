Due to the pandemic, the Annual General Meeting of Roche Holding Ltd will take place on 16 March 2021 without the physical presence of shareholders and with only the persons required by the Articles of Incorporation in attendance

During the Annual General Meeting, shareholders' rights will be exercised exclusively via the independent proxy, without the physical presence of shareholders





Basel, 18 January 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that unfortunately it will not be possible for shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting in person owing to the ongoing pandemic. Our main concern is to protect our shareholders from any potential health risks that may arise because of the ongoing difficult pandemic situation.



As a precautionary and prudent measure, the Board of Directors has decided to conduct the Annual General Meeting of Roche Holding Ltd on Tuesday, 16 March 2021, in accordance with Art. 8 of the Federal Act on the Statutory Principles for Federal Council Ordinances on Combating the COVID-19 Epidemic (COVID-19 Act) and Art. 27 of the Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) (COVID-19 Ordinance 3) without the physical presence of shareholders. The Board of Directors regrets having to make this decision, but in view of the current situation sees no possibility of holding the General Meeting in the usual framework.



The Annual General Meeting will therefore be held at the premises of Roche Holding Ltd, Grenzacherstrasse 124, 4058 Basel on 16 March 2021 at 10.30 a.m., with only the persons required by the Articles of Incorporation in attendance.



Shareholders may exercise their rights exclusively via written or electronically submitted instructions to the independent proxy, Testaris AG.



Further information about the Annual General Meeting and a welcome address to shareholders by Dr Christoph Franz, Chairman of the Board of Directors, can be found at: https://www.roche.com/about/governance/annual_general_meetings.htm



