 

Roche Annual General Meeting 2021 Exercising of shareholder rights via the independent proxy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.01.2021, 07:00  |  32   |   |   

  • Due to the pandemic, the Annual General Meeting of Roche Holding Ltd will take place on 16 March 2021 without the physical presence of shareholders and with only the persons required by the Articles of Incorporation in attendance
  • During the Annual General Meeting, shareholders' rights will be exercised exclusively via the independent proxy, without the physical presence of shareholders

Basel, 18 January 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that unfortunately it will not be possible for shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting in person owing to the ongoing pandemic. Our main concern is to protect our shareholders from any potential health risks that may arise because of the ongoing difficult pandemic situation.

As a precautionary and prudent measure, the Board of Directors has decided to conduct the Annual General Meeting of Roche Holding Ltd on Tuesday, 16 March 2021, in accordance with Art. 8 of the Federal Act on the Statutory Principles for Federal Council Ordinances on Combating the COVID-19 Epidemic (COVID-19 Act) and Art. 27 of the Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) (COVID-19 Ordinance 3) without the physical presence of shareholders. The Board of Directors regrets having to make this decision, but in view of the current situation sees no possibility of holding the General Meeting in the usual framework.

The Annual General Meeting will therefore be held at the premises of Roche Holding Ltd, Grenzacherstrasse 124, 4058 Basel on 16 March 2021 at 10.30 a.m., with only the persons required by the Articles of Incorporation in attendance.

Shareholders may exercise their rights exclusively via written or electronically submitted instructions to the independent proxy, Testaris AG.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting and a welcome address to shareholders by Dr Christoph Franz, Chairman of the Board of Directors, can be found at: https://www.roche.com/about/governance/annual_general_meetings.htm

About Roche
 Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Roche Group Media Relations
 Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17

 Patrick Barth
Phone: +41 61 688 44 86
Dr. Daniel Grotzky
Phone: +41 61 688 31 10

 Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31
Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74

 Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67

  

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2


Roche Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roche Annual General Meeting 2021 Exercising of shareholder rights via the independent proxy Due to the pandemic, the Annual General Meeting of Roche Holding Ltd will take place on 16 March 2021 without the physical presence of shareholders and with only the persons required by the Articles of Incorporation in attendanceDuring the Annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agios Presents Final Data from Phase 3 ClarIDHy Study of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in Patients ...
European Energy A/S adjusts expectations for 2020 and foresees a strong 2021
AS PRFoods unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 2nd quarter and 6 months of the ...
Keystone XL commits to become first pipeline to be fully powered by renewable energy
The new name and governance of Stellantis take effect
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on January 25, 2021
New appointments at Euronext
Ordentliche Roche Generalversammlung 2021: Abstimmungen und Wahlen durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Q4 2020 Trading update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Ordentliche Roche Generalversammlung 2021: Abstimmungen und Wahlen durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
16.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 02/21
15.01.21
DEUTSCHE BANK stuft ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Hold'
15.01.21
Aktien: Roche etabliert neues Grippemittel
14.01.21
Aktien Zürich Schluss: SMI rettet knappes Plus über den Tag
13.01.21
Aktien Zürich Schluss: Schwächer - SMI prallt an 10 900er-Marke ab
13.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Neutral'
12.01.21
Roche confirms US government agreement to purchase additional doses of Regeneron’s casirivimab and imdevimab
12.01.21
UBS belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Buy'
12.01.21
Roche to present updated data confirming Tecentriq in combination with Avastin substantially improves overall survival in people with the most common form of liver cancer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.01.21
281
Roche - Pharma mit Dividende
23.05.20
5
Corona-Aktien: Wettlauf um Gegenmittel, Impfstoffe und Schnelltests: Wer macht das Rennen und seine
26.04.20
4
Kampf gegen Corona rentiert sich : Roche feuert bei Virusforschung aus allen Rohren