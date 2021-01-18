 

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 12m 2020 operational update

Tardan Operations and Production

Total 12m 2020 gold production was 953 kg (30,629 oz), an increase of 50% compared to 635 kg (20,407 oz) in 12m 2019.

During 2020, the Company’s main source of ore was the Pravoberezhniy deposit. Total stripping works amounted to 902 thousand m3.  Ore mined amounted to 387 thousand tonnes with an average grade of 2.42 g/t (total gold in ore was 937 kg).  In 2021, the Company will continue mining the Pravoberezhniy deposit. 

In 2021 the Company will also undertake stripping works on Ore zone #3 and Ore body #26 of the Tardan deposit in order to secure access to ore on these ore bodies in 2022 and 2023.

Solcocon Production

During 2020, the Company produced 12 kg (386 oz) of alluvial gold at Solcocon compared to 54 kg (1,730 oz) in the previous period. This was due to the late start of alluvial production (August 2020 vs May 2019) because of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. This production is 100% outsourced.

Follow up on CIL Project

After start up in November 2019, the newly constructed CIL plant achieved projected throughput per working hour (50 t/hour) and gold recovery rate (91%) which have continued to be achieved  throughout the full year of 2020.

Heap leach operations were discontinued at the end of December 2019. As a result, the Company didn’t crush any ore or produced any gold from the heap leach in 2020.


Production

Production unit 12m 2020 12m 2019 Change
  kg oz kg oz kg oz %
Hard rock              
Tardan (heap leach) - - 525 16,867  (525) (16,867)  (100%)
Tardan (CIL) 953 30,629 110  3,540  843 27,089 766%
Alluvial              
Solcocon 12  386  54  1,730  (42)  (1,344)  (77%)
Total gold produced 965  31,014  689  22,137  276  8,877  40%

Tardan

  unit. 12m 2020 12m 2019 Change
Mining          
Waste stripping 000 m3 902  982  (80)  (8%)
Ore mined 000 tonnes 387  473  (86)  (18%)
Average grade g/t 2.42  2.42     
Heap leach          
Ore stacking 000 tonnes - 334  (334) (100%)
Grade g/t - 2.08  (2.08) (100%)
Gold in ore stacked kg - 694  (694) (100%)
Gold produced HL kg - 525  (525) (100%)
CIL          
Ore processing 000 tonnes 394  38  356 937%
Grade g/t 2.66  3.94  (1.28) (32%)
Gold in ore kg 1,045  151  894 592%
Gold produced CIL kg 953  110  843 766%
Gold produced total kg 953  635  318  50%
Warehouse on December 31          
Ore 000 tonnes 101 108  (7) (6%)
Grade g/t 2.03 2.90  (0.87) (30%)

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com
www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.30 CET on January 18th, 2021.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

Attachment


