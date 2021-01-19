 

Mexus Continues To Meet Its Production Goals at Santa Elena Mine

19.01.2021, 09:02  |  37   |   |   

CABORCA, Mexico, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company”) announced it is on schedule to meet its goal of reaching 100 gpm to the heap leach pad by February 1st. The mine, located in Caborca, Sonora State, Mx, continues to expand production. Mexus geologist, Cesar Lemas, provided details on the build out and production ramp up: “Mexus continues mining at the Mexus III area where a potent shear zone is being followed. Assayed results are showing between .7 to 1.3 g/t Au with approximately 600 tons a day being moved to the crushing plant. Leaching continues to produce .2 to .35 ppm Au at 60 gpm producing 3 ozs per day which is expected to double by February 1st. Currently, pregnant solution is being passed through carbon absorption with 60% efficiency. Additional carbon is being delivered to the mine site January 19th that will increase the recovery to 85% within 5 days of set up. Electrowinning will follow when the carbon filters are loaded with enough metallics. The necessary equipment has been moved to the area to start drilling exploration holes as to direct future mining. About 30 to 40 solution samples are assayed daily from heap leaching using atomic absorption via the companies two Perkin Elmo units. About 12-20 fire assays rock samples are run daily from material being produced in addition to the loaded activated carbon which is also fire assayed to monitor and confirm recovery.”

“The Company’s goals are being met weekly and we will continue to update our shareholders as we progress, meet timelines, and ultimately increase production,” added CEO Paul Thompson.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960 Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.




