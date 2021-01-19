Upwork To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 23, 2021

Event to be Webcast Live on the Upwork Investor Relations Website

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects business with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

