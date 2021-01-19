 

Ingles Markets Modernizes Operations and Begins Curbside Pick-up Service for its Customers with Aruba

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Ingles Market, a leading grocer with nearly 200 stores across six Southeastern states, has embarked on a major network upgrade that will modernize its operations and, in some locations, enable new services like contactless ordering and curbside pick-up that have become critical for customers during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005055/en/

Ingles Market, a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states, is modernizing its network operations with Aruba technology. Photo: Ingles Market

Ingles Market, a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states, is modernizing its network operations with Aruba technology. Photo: Ingles Market

Ingles began an upgrade and replacement of its Cisco infrastructure two years ago, swapping out Cisco access points (APs) with Aruba’s in its stores. As store connectivity needs quickly progressed with more devices connecting, and new uses cases emerging, Ingles recognized that upgrading the full Aruba wireless infrastructure, as well as increasing the density, would help the grocer modernize and future-proof its network design. Because Aruba’s new generation of Wi-Fi 6 APs interoperate with the older models Ingles had deployed, upgrading the network became much simpler and more cost-effective than it would have been with other vendors that often require a “rip and replace” to upgrade.

“We initially built our network to support limited wireless devices and didn’t anticipate some of the changes that our business would encounter,” said Marty Riedling, director of Systems Engineering for Ingles Markets. “With an increase in wireless IoT devices being used throughout our stores for inventory ordering and management, meat, deli and produce scales, and digital signage, it became clear that we had to build a more forward-looking foundation.”

In addition to the increased demand inside its stores, Ingles also faced the challenge many retail and grocery stores encountered after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020: ensuring that the network could support contactless ordering and curbside pick-up for customers who wanted to avoid shopping inside stores. According to Gartner1, by 2024, 80% of ordering and replenishment will be touchless for most organizations, so retail and grocery stores like Ingles are wise to begin enabling these capabilities now, if they haven’t already.

Seite 1 von 3
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ingles Markets Modernizes Operations and Begins Curbside Pick-up Service for its Customers with Aruba Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Ingles Market, a leading grocer with nearly 200 stores across six Southeastern states, has embarked on a major network upgrade that will modernize its operations and, in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. on Behalf of CBAK ...
Navya: First Autonomous Shuttle Service Launched in Israel
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Aruba ClearPass Security Portfolio Receives Coveted Cyber Catalyst℠ Designation

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
35
Hewlett Packard Enterprises