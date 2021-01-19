Ingles Markets Modernizes Operations and Begins Curbside Pick-up Service for its Customers with Aruba

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Ingles Market , a leading grocer with nearly 200 stores across six Southeastern states, has embarked on a major network upgrade that will modernize its operations and, in some locations, enable new services like contactless ordering and curbside pick-up that have become critical for customers during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Ingles Market, a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states, is modernizing its network operations with Aruba technology. Photo: Ingles Market

Ingles began an upgrade and replacement of its Cisco infrastructure two years ago, swapping out Cisco access points (APs) with Aruba’s in its stores. As store connectivity needs quickly progressed with more devices connecting, and new uses cases emerging, Ingles recognized that upgrading the full Aruba wireless infrastructure, as well as increasing the density, would help the grocer modernize and future-proof its network design. Because Aruba’s new generation of Wi-Fi 6 APs interoperate with the older models Ingles had deployed, upgrading the network became much simpler and more cost-effective than it would have been with other vendors that often require a “rip and replace” to upgrade.

“We initially built our network to support limited wireless devices and didn’t anticipate some of the changes that our business would encounter,” said Marty Riedling, director of Systems Engineering for Ingles Markets. “With an increase in wireless IoT devices being used throughout our stores for inventory ordering and management, meat, deli and produce scales, and digital signage, it became clear that we had to build a more forward-looking foundation.”

In addition to the increased demand inside its stores, Ingles also faced the challenge many retail and grocery stores encountered after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020: ensuring that the network could support contactless ordering and curbside pick-up for customers who wanted to avoid shopping inside stores. According to Gartner1, by 2024, 80% of ordering and replenishment will be touchless for most organizations, so retail and grocery stores like Ingles are wise to begin enabling these capabilities now, if they haven’t already.