Histogen Reports FDA Clinical Hold for Planned Phase 1/2 Trial of HST-003 for Knee Cartilage Regeneration

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has verbally notified the company that it has additional questions about the company’s Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application package for the planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial of HST-003, which is intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of human extracellular matrix (hECM:HST-003) implanted within microfracture interstices and the cartilage defect in the knee to regenerate hyaline cartilage in combination with a microfracture procedure.



Histogen has not yet received the written notice of its clinical hold from the FDA, which the FDA expects to provide to the company by February 12, 2021. Based upon the verbal communication with FDA, they indicated that the clinical hold is due to pending CMC information that is required to complete their review. Histogen plans to work diligently with the FDA to seek the release of the clinical hold and provide updated guidance on any potential impact to the HST-003 program once the written notice from FDA is received.