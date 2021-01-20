 

Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., to Depart Verastem Oncology

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced the departure of the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., effective immediately. Dr. Neumann has left to accept a position at another Company.

“Our team is making significant advances in achieving the Company’s strategic goals, including maximizing the broad potential of our development programs. Dr. Neumann’s tenure was brief, and we expect his departure will have no impact on our continued progress,” said Brian Stuglik, Chief Executive Officer of Verastem Oncology. “In combination with our medical affairs and clinical teams as well as external partners, we remain focused on our work to solve unmet needs in RAS positive cancers.”

“Given my respect for the people and leadership at Verastem and the truly exciting data and strategy I have seen, this decision to leave is difficult and based solely on continuing my work in cell therapy,” said Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D. “I am confident that Verastem will continue to make a positive impact on patients’ lives.”

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice

This press release includes forward-looking statements about Verastem’s strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements related to the potential clinical value of the RAF/MEK/FAK combination. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," “can,” “promising” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement.

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
06.01.21
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
05.01.21
Verastem Oncology to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

ZeitTitel
13.12.20
54
Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) $2.22 am.27.4.20
02.12.20
85
Verastem entwickelt derzeit Duvelisib, einen dualen Inhibitor !