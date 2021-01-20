 

Geophysics Survey (3D IP) commences at Sandman & Coyote

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced a second round of 3D induced polarization (IP)/resistivity geophysical survey at Sandman after receiving encouraging initial results (reported 28th December 2020). Upon completing the second round of IP survey focussed at Sandman, the IP geophysics team will move to the Coyote Project for a maiden survey of that Project.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 3D IP geophysical technique is being utilized to define new gold exploration drill targets
  • Drill program at Sandman is planned to commence in Q1 2021 – permit transfers underway
  • Updated Sandman NI43-101 resource estimate is underway and is anticipated in 2 weeks

Gold Bull CEO, Cherie Leeden commented:

Following on from our successful initial 3D IP program late last year, we have commenced additional 3D IP surveys to assist with drill hole positioning. The 3D IP survey at our North Hill Target illustrated that there is a strong correlation between the known mineralisation and this geophysical technique. Our Exploration team is looking forward to drilling these targets and others as soon as the permits have been transferred from Newmont’s name to ours, hopefully commencing in February.

Figure 1Location map of Gold Bull’s 100% owned projects (Sandman, Big Balds and Coyote)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ba3f5e0-81b8-4906 ...

Qualified Person

Cherie Leeden, B.Sc Applied Geology (Honours), MAIG, a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Ms. Leeden is the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. Cherie Leeden relied on information contained within the Technical Report on the Sandman Gold Project, prepared by Mine Development Associates for NewWest Gold Corporation, dated May 31, 2007. Authored by Michael M Gustin, R.P. Geo. And James Ashton, both Qualified Persons as qualified by the National Instrument NI 43-101.

About Gold Bull Resources Corp.

Gold Bull is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of exploration success. Gold Bull’s objective is to generate stakeholder value and superior investment returns through the discovery and responsible development of mineral resources.

Cherie Leeden
President and CEO, Gold Bull Resources Corp.

For further information regarding Gold Bull Resources Corp., please visit our website at www.goldbull.ca or email admin@goldbull.ca.

