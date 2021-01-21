Athira Pharma Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: ATHA) (“Athira”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $22.50 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Athira. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Athira, are expected to be $90.0 million. The offering is expected to close on January 25, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Athira has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities is acting as co-manager.