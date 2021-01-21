 Acacia Pharma to present at the Upcoming Degroof Petercam Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation slides will be made available after the event through the investor section of the Company’s website, www.acaciapharma.com .

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 21 January 2021 : Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the "Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel products to improve the care of patients undergoing serious medical treatments such as surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy, announces that Mike Bolinder (CEO) and Gary Gemignani (CFO) will present a company overview to investors at Degroof Petercam’s upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conference, which will take place on 26-29 January 2021.

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

Gary Gemignani, CFO

+44 1223 919760 / +1 317 505 1280

IR@acaciapharma.com



International Media

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 20 7638 9571

acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com US Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Irina Koffler

+1 917-734-7387

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com Media in Belgium and the Netherlands

Chris Van Raemdonck

+32 499 58 55 31

chrisvanraemdonck@telenet.be

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's first product, BARHEMSYS (amisulpride injection) is available in the US for the management of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV).

BYFAVO (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. BYFAVO is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centred in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.

www.acaciapharma.com

