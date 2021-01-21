 

American River Bankshares Announces its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 17:30  |  29   |   |   

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American River Bankshares (NASDAQ-GS: AMRB) announced its quarterly cash dividend of 7 cents per share ($0.07) payable on February 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 3, 2021.

The cash dividend is equal to the 7 cents announced on October 22, 2020 and represents the seventeenth cash dividend since the quarterly cash dividend program was reinstated in January of 2017.

About American River Bankshares
American River Bankshares [NASDAQ-GS: AMRB] is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank serving Northern California since 1983. We provide financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit our website at AmericanRiverBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates, economic conditions, governmental regulation and legislation, credit quality, and competition affecting the Company’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including terrorist related incidents; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Mitchell A. Derenzo
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
American River Bankshares
916-231-6723

Media Contact:
Jennifer J. Held
Vice President, Marketing Director
American River Bankshares
916-231-6717


American River Bankshares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American River Bankshares Announces its Quarterly Cash Dividend SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American River Bankshares (NASDAQ-GS: AMRB) announced its quarterly cash dividend of 7 cents per share ($0.07) payable on February 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 3, 2021. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 