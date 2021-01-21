 

Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company Appoint Warren Fields and James O’Shanna Morton to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 22:15  |  45   |   |   

Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced the appointment of Warren Fields and James O’Shanna Morton to its Board of Directors. Rockland Trust also simultaneously appointed Mr. Fields and Mr. Morton to its Board of Directors. Each of the appointments will be effective February 1, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005922/en/

Warren Fields (Photo: Business Wire)

Warren Fields (Photo: Business Wire)

Warren Fields

Warren Fields is a Senior Executive with over three decades of experience in the hospitality industry. As President and Chief Executive Officer at Pyramid Hotel Group (PHG), Mr. Fields leads acquisitions, development initiatives, financial decisions, and overall operations for the company. Prior to his role as President, Mr. Fields was PHG’s Chief Investment Officer responsible for business development, third party and asset management contracts, and new investment opportunities including mergers and acquisitions.

Before joining PHG, Mr. Fields served as the Vice President of Development and Operations for Promus Hotel Corporation, which was sold to Hilton Hotel Corporation in 1999. While in the role, he developed and executed a strategy for creating a new hotel brand for the company which eventually grew to include 30 properties.

Mr. Fields is a graduate of the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and in 2019 was named to the Board of Directors of Massport by Governor Charlie Baker.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Warren to our holding company and bank Board of Directors,” said Donna L. Abelli, Chair of both the Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Board. “His experience leading business development initiatives as well as his deep understanding of operations and strategy in a customer service-based industry will strengthen our board and assist with the continued growth of Rockland Trust.”

“I am honored to join the Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company Boards of Directors,” said Mr. Fields. “I am excited to be part of a growing, well-run organization that operates efficiently, takes exceptional care of its employees, and delivers such highly-regarded customer experiences.”

James O’Shanna Morton

James Morton is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Greater Boston, Massachusetts’ largest social services provider offering programs that foster the potential and promote the health and wellbeing of, and encourage social responsibility for children and teenagers in the community. Prior to taking on his current role in April of 2015, Mr. Morton served as the President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Hartford where he helped to grow the organization, develop innovative programming, improve the membership engagement experience, and build many collaborative relationships. Among his many achievements, he launched a new strategic plan to guide the organization’s work and led a successful $15 million capital campaign.

Seite 1 von 3
Independent Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company Appoint Warren Fields and James O’Shanna Morton to Board of Directors Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced the appointment of Warren Fields and James O’Shanna Morton to its Board of Directors. Rockland Trust also simultaneously appointed Mr. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Adtalem Issues Statement
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Treated in France in a Phase I Trial With TG4050 (myvac Platform), ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:15 Uhr
Independent Bank Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $34.6 Million
11.01.21
Independent Bank Corp.’s Announcement of Date of Fourth Quarter Conference Call