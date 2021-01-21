Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company Appoint Warren Fields and James O’Shanna Morton to Board of Directors

Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced the appointment of Warren Fields and James O’Shanna Morton to its Board of Directors. Rockland Trust also simultaneously appointed Mr. Fields and Mr. Morton to its Board of Directors. Each of the appointments will be effective February 1, 2021.

Warren Fields (Photo: Business Wire)

Warren Fields

Warren Fields is a Senior Executive with over three decades of experience in the hospitality industry. As President and Chief Executive Officer at Pyramid Hotel Group (PHG), Mr. Fields leads acquisitions, development initiatives, financial decisions, and overall operations for the company. Prior to his role as President, Mr. Fields was PHG’s Chief Investment Officer responsible for business development, third party and asset management contracts, and new investment opportunities including mergers and acquisitions.

Before joining PHG, Mr. Fields served as the Vice President of Development and Operations for Promus Hotel Corporation, which was sold to Hilton Hotel Corporation in 1999. While in the role, he developed and executed a strategy for creating a new hotel brand for the company which eventually grew to include 30 properties.

Mr. Fields is a graduate of the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and in 2019 was named to the Board of Directors of Massport by Governor Charlie Baker.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Warren to our holding company and bank Board of Directors,” said Donna L. Abelli, Chair of both the Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Board. “His experience leading business development initiatives as well as his deep understanding of operations and strategy in a customer service-based industry will strengthen our board and assist with the continued growth of Rockland Trust.”

“I am honored to join the Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company Boards of Directors,” said Mr. Fields. “I am excited to be part of a growing, well-run organization that operates efficiently, takes exceptional care of its employees, and delivers such highly-regarded customer experiences.”

James O’Shanna Morton

James Morton is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Greater Boston, Massachusetts’ largest social services provider offering programs that foster the potential and promote the health and wellbeing of, and encourage social responsibility for children and teenagers in the community. Prior to taking on his current role in April of 2015, Mr. Morton served as the President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Hartford where he helped to grow the organization, develop innovative programming, improve the membership engagement experience, and build many collaborative relationships. Among his many achievements, he launched a new strategic plan to guide the organization’s work and led a successful $15 million capital campaign.