O3 Mining Upsizes Previously-Announced Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares to C$30.4 Million

This News Release is not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O3 Mining Inc. (TSX.V: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce, further to our news release of earlier this morning, that the private placement of flow-through common shares of the Corporation ("FT Shares") has been upsized by an additional C$10.4 million, for a total offering of approximately C$30.4 million (exclusive of the Underwriters' Option (as defined below)) (the "Offering"). In furtherance of the foregoing, O3 Mining has entered into an amendment to the engagement letter pursuant to which Sprott Capital Partners LP and Canaccord Genuity Corp., as co-lead underwriters, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 6,703,739 FT Shares at a price of C$4.54 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $30.4 million.

The Corporation has also granted the Underwriters an option to sell up to an additional 1,005,561 FT Shares at a price of C$4.54 per FT Share, which option may be exercised up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering (the "Underwriters' Option") If the Underwriters' Option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds from the Offering would be approximately C$35 million.

Each FT Share issued under the Offering will qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and, in respect of eligible Québec resident subscribers, section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec). The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Corporation to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Corporation's projects in Québec. The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 and in the aggregate amount not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares.