Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Appoints Benjamin Leung and Scot Thompson as Co-managers

Today, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DDF) (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “DDF,” announced that, effective January 22, 2021, Benjamin Leung and Scot Thompson will be appointed as co-managers for the Fund. Mr. Leung and Mr. Thompson will join Kristen E. Bartholdson, Adam H. Brown, Chris Gowlland, Erin Ksenak, Nikhil G. Lalvani, Stefan Löwenthal, John P. McCarthy, Robert A. Vogel, Michael G. Wildstein and Jürgen Wurzer in making day-to-day investment decisions for the Fund.

Benjamin Leung is the co-head of the Macquarie Systematic Investments (MSI) team, a role he assumed in August 2014. In addition to the day-to-day management of the global portfolios, he is also the head of research, responsible for driving the continual evolution of the systematic investment process. Leung joined the MSI team in May 2005 as a quantitative analyst, where his responsibilities included the development and maintenance of various quantitative models. Following his successful efforts to expand the quantitative capability to international markets, he formed the foundation of the current systematic investment approach. Prior to joining the MSI team, he worked as a software engineer for Macquarie’s Investment Banking Group Information Services Division in Sydney. Leung received a Bachelor of Engineering with Honours and a Masters in Commerce from the University of New South Wales.

Scot Thompson is the co-head of the Macquarie Systematic Investments (MSI) team, a role he assumed in August 2014. His responsibilities include the day-to-day management of the global portfolios, oversight of the trading function, development of new strategies, and client engagement. From June 2003 to August 2014, Thompson was the equities head of product, responsible for product design, development, and client relationships for the firm’s Australian and global equities product range. Before that, he was a member of the firm’s private equity fund-of-fund and performance analytics teams. Prior to joining Macquarie in November 2001 as a quantitative performance analyst, he worked on the performance analytics team for Cogent Investment Administration, where he was responsible for investment performance and attribution reporting for a variety of clients over all asset classes. Thompson also work in civil engineering before moving to finance, working for several Australian companies as a project manager focusing on underground installations, quarrying, and mining. He received a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Sydney and a Master of Applied Finance from Macquarie University.