 

DGAP-Adhoc IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec expects growth in sales to between EUR 37 and 39 million in 2021 and an EBITDA margin of between 17 and 19 percent

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Forecast
25-Jan-2021 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an insider information according to Article 17 MAR

- Own product in battery materials as key growth driver

- Start of accelerated growth for the coming years


Weimar, January 25, 20201 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) publishes its forecast for the fiscal year 2021. For the current year, sales are projected to increase to between EUR 37 and 39 million. The EBITDA margin in 2021 is expected to be in a range between 17 and 19 percent. This forecast fully takes into account the already foreseeable impact of the Covid-19 pandemic of the current year. One of the key drivers of the expected positive business development is the battery materials segment.

Sales in the high-growth area of battery materials are expected to increase by more than 50 percent in the current year. An important factor here will be the IBU-tec Group's own battery product, which will be marketed from autumn 2021 and is intended for use in LFP battery cells. Total operating revenue in 2021 is forecasted to be between EUR 41 million and EUR 43 million. This includes just under EUR 4 million in inventory build-up. Thus, the Group is taking into account the anticipated high demand for the IBU-tec products.
 

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About IBU-tec
The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for the industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process engineering, with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.
The products are important components of battery materials for electric mobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus in a long-term position to respond to global megatrends, especially in the fields of climate and environmental protection. It has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.
Further information can be found online at www.ibu-tec.de.
