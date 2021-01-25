Josip Heit GSB blockchain IT powerhouse presents latest developments (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - Josip Heit, CEO of the Gold Standard Group, presents the world's
first GS solid gold credit card (GS lifestyle card) made of pure gold on 01
February 2021!
Josip Heit presented what is probably the most valuable credit card in the world
with which to make payments. However, it is not only the pure gold that makes
the credit card very valuable, the services are phenomenal too.
The SolidGold Card (GS SolidGold Card) allows users of the G999 blockchain to
exchange cryptocurrency (cryptocurrency) very quickly into fiat currencies such
as euros, yen, US dollars, GBP (British pounds), Swiss francs and others, as
well as to take advantage of special benefits such as a personal concierge
service.
In this context, it is worth mentioning that hundreds of millions of people
worldwide use a credit card, with an increasing trend, so the GS-SolidGold-Card,
which can be used worldwide, is thereforevery much in trend.
The GSB blockchain and software IT powerhouse started the G999 in October 2020,
this implements a special eco-system which is a unique electronic system, card
device and app, inspired by the deflationary token economic model, which also
enables a variety of options, including a communication network that guarantees
customers unprecedented security and privacy. The G999 blockchain is a
blockchain that offers a very high level of data and communication security,
which is unique in this field. The GSB team is currently testing an application
called: GS-Telecom (GS Telecom App).
In the interview, Josip Heit emphasises that GS Telecom can now be seen on the
"TestFlight on the App Store" and that GS Telecom is also one of the most
important services in the ecosystem of the G999 Blockchain.
The non-hackable chat, which uses "peer-to-peer" (encrypted computer-to-computer
connection) and "wallet-to-wallet" (wallet-to-wallet transaction), will have
similar numbers in the future as the apps "telegram" or "signal", whose number
of users is around 500 million.
The GS lifestyle card (debit card), which will be introduced globally on 1
February 2021, will enable users (members of the GSB) of the G999 blockchain
ecosystem to benefit from the aforementioned services worldwide, including a
24-hour concierge service and payback programmes.
Josip Heit, as the Chairman of the Board, told numerous journalists in an
interview that the special features of GS Telecom, are not valued highly enough,
especially nowadays, in termy of privacy. In this regard, users did not realize
the importance of data transmission years ago - Applications such as "telegram,
threema, WhatsApp and Signal" and others were able to present.
The GS Partner Platform is an important technological novelty in the GSB
Ecosystem with the number of members and users currently at 50,000 (fifty
thousand), with a number of one million expected by the end of the current year
2021.
Against this background, Josip Heit, as CEO of Gold Standard Group, expects a
future fair value of 2 (two) billion euros and is planning the IPO (Initial
Public Offering) this year, which will be carried out on internationally
regulated markets.
Website: https://g999main.net
META KEYS:
Josip Heit, G999, GSB Gruppe, GS Telecom, GS Partners, Gold Standard Group, GS
Telecom App, GSB Blockchain, GS Livestyle Card, GSB Software, GSB IT-Powerhouse,
G999 SolidGold Card
Contact:
GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG
Große Bleichen 35
20354 Hamburg
Website: http://www.GSB.Gold
Press Department:
Ms Berger
Telephone: +49 40 376 69 19 - 0
Fax: +49 40 376 69 89 - 3
Mail: mailto:Media@G999main.net
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138064/4820212
OTS: GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG
