 

Josip Heit GSB blockchain IT powerhouse presents latest developments (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
25.01.2021, 11:15  |  76   |   |   

Hamburg (ots) - Josip Heit, CEO of the Gold Standard Group, presents the world's
first GS solid gold credit card (GS lifestyle card) made of pure gold on 01
February 2021!

Josip Heit presented what is probably the most valuable credit card in the world
with which to make payments. However, it is not only the pure gold that makes
the credit card very valuable, the services are phenomenal too.

The SolidGold Card (GS SolidGold Card) allows users of the G999 blockchain to
exchange cryptocurrency (cryptocurrency) very quickly into fiat currencies such
as euros, yen, US dollars, GBP (British pounds), Swiss francs and others, as
well as to take advantage of special benefits such as a personal concierge
service.

In this context, it is worth mentioning that hundreds of millions of people
worldwide use a credit card, with an increasing trend, so the GS-SolidGold-Card,
which can be used worldwide, is thereforevery much in trend.

The GSB blockchain and software IT powerhouse started the G999 in October 2020,
this implements a special eco-system which is a unique electronic system, card
device and app, inspired by the deflationary token economic model, which also
enables a variety of options, including a communication network that guarantees
customers unprecedented security and privacy. The G999 blockchain is a
blockchain that offers a very high level of data and communication security,
which is unique in this field. The GSB team is currently testing an application
called: GS-Telecom (GS Telecom App).

In the interview, Josip Heit emphasises that GS Telecom can now be seen on the
"TestFlight on the App Store" and that GS Telecom is also one of the most
important services in the ecosystem of the G999 Blockchain.

The non-hackable chat, which uses "peer-to-peer" (encrypted computer-to-computer
connection) and "wallet-to-wallet" (wallet-to-wallet transaction), will have
similar numbers in the future as the apps "telegram" or "signal", whose number
of users is around 500 million.

The GS lifestyle card (debit card), which will be introduced globally on 1
February 2021, will enable users (members of the GSB) of the G999 blockchain
ecosystem to benefit from the aforementioned services worldwide, including a
24-hour concierge service and payback programmes.

Josip Heit, as the Chairman of the Board, told numerous journalists in an
interview that the special features of GS Telecom, are not valued highly enough,
especially nowadays, in termy of privacy. In this regard, users did not realize
the importance of data transmission years ago - Applications such as "telegram,
threema, WhatsApp and Signal" and others were able to present.

The GS Partner Platform is an important technological novelty in the GSB
Ecosystem with the number of members and users currently at 50,000 (fifty
thousand), with a number of one million expected by the end of the current year
2021.

Against this background, Josip Heit, as CEO of Gold Standard Group, expects a
future fair value of 2 (two) billion euros and is planning the IPO (Initial
Public Offering) this year, which will be carried out on internationally
regulated markets.

Website: https://g999main.net

META KEYS:

Josip Heit, G999, GSB Gruppe, GS Telecom, GS Partners, Gold Standard Group, GS
Telecom App, GSB Blockchain, GS Livestyle Card, GSB Software, GSB IT-Powerhouse,
G999 SolidGold Card

Contact:

GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG
Große Bleichen 35
20354 Hamburg
Website: http://www.GSB.Gold
Press Department:
Ms Berger
Telephone: +49 40 376 69 19 - 0
Fax: +49 40 376 69 89 - 3
Mail: mailto:Media@G999main.net

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138064/4820212
OTS: GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Josip Heit GSB blockchain IT powerhouse presents latest developments (FOTO) Josip Heit, CEO of the Gold Standard Group, presents the world's first GS solid gold credit card (GS lifestyle card) made of pure gold on 01 February 2021! Josip Heit presented what is probably the most valuable credit card in the world with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kostenloser Preisatlas von ImmoScout24 / Mehr Transparenz für den Immobilienmarkt durch ...
Elasmogen gibt eine Reihe neuartiger, wirksamer Anti-COVID-19-Therapiekandidaten bekannt, die in ...
Wall's fordert, Glück zum wahren Maßstab für sozialen Fortschritt zu machen
Durchschnittlicher Zahlungsverzug erreicht im Dezember Höchstwert - Zahlungsmoral im Bereich ...
Hausratversicherung: Wohnungen im Südwesten 30 m2 größer als in Hamburg (FOTO)
Panchshil Office Parks mit 3 "Oscars" für seine Arbeitssicherheit ausgezeichnet
Franchisestatistik 2020: Krisenfest und resilient durch das Coronajahr (FOTO)
Erneut unter den besten Zehn: American Express ist Top Arbeitgeber
Ørsted zum dritten Mal in Folge als nachhaltigstes Energieunternehmen der Welt ausgezeichnet
Josip Heit: GSB blockchain IT powerhouse presents latest developments (FOTO)
Titel
Steigenberger investiert in China (FOTO)
Corona-Krankmeldungen: Ältere Berufstätige und Branchen wie Pflege- und Kinderbetreuung stärker betroffen
Deutsche Modeindustrie: Das Wasser steht Herstellern bis zum Hals
VW-Dieselgate 2.0 vor dem Landgericht Duisburg: Nachgewiesene Abgasmanipulation beim EA288 (FOTO)
vbw fordert mehr Entschlossenheit und Tempo für die Energiewende / Brossardt: "Wir müssen akzeptieren, dass die Energiewende in der Landschaft sichtbar wird"
Kurzarbeit: Achtung vor Steuernachzahlung (FOTO)
Studie von stern und Statista: Das sind die besten Arbeitgeber Deutschlands
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Corona / Luftreiniger, der Coronaviren effektiv eliminiert, kann ...
Jetzt erst recht! Krisensichere Investition in Gold
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Steigenberger investiert in China (FOTO)
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:27 Uhr
Cartier Resources startet 30.000 Meter-Bohrprogramm auf zweitem Goldprojekt!
11:15 Uhr
Josip Heit: GSB-Blockchain IT-Powerhouse stellt neueste Entwicklungen vor (FOTO)
11:15 Uhr
Josip Heit: el centro de tecnología de la cadena de bloques de GSB presenta sus últimos avances (FOTO)
11:15 Uhr
Josip Heit: GSB blockchain IT powerhouse svela gli ultimi sviluppi (FOTO)
11:15 Uhr
Josip Heit: le géant des technologies de l'information du GSB dévoile ses derniers développements (FOTO)
10:51 Uhr
Aufstrebender Goldproduzent im Sonderangebot!: Renommierte Analysten sehen Unterbewertung von bis zu 500%
09:56 Uhr
Gold und Goldaktien seitwärts
09:15 Uhr
Videoausblick: Es wird immer bullischer!
08:13 Uhr
Tagesausblick: Was diese Woche wichtig wird
08:12 Uhr
Tagesausblick-Livestream: Was diese Woche wichtig wird

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:49 Uhr
70.631
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
11.01.21
1
Sichere Häfen im Blickpunkt: Feiert Gold 2021 ein Comeback? Experte sieht Aufwärtspotenzial von 20 b
10.01.21
542
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
22.12.20
2
SILBER: Silber nimmt Anlauf!
18.12.20
13
Im Check: Crashprognosen: Streitthema: Brauchen wir Crashprognosen von Crashpropheten wie Müller, Ot