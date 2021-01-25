Hamburg (ots) - Josip Heit, CEO of the Gold Standard Group, presents the world's

first GS solid gold credit card (GS lifestyle card) made of pure gold on 01

February 2021!



Josip Heit presented what is probably the most valuable credit card in the world

with which to make payments. However, it is not only the pure gold that makes

the credit card very valuable, the services are phenomenal too.





The SolidGold Card (GS SolidGold Card) allows users of the G999 blockchain toexchange cryptocurrency (cryptocurrency) very quickly into fiat currencies suchas euros, yen, US dollars, GBP (British pounds), Swiss francs and others, aswell as to take advantage of special benefits such as a personal conciergeservice.In this context, it is worth mentioning that hundreds of millions of peopleworldwide use a credit card, with an increasing trend, so the GS-SolidGold-Card,which can be used worldwide, is thereforevery much in trend.The GSB blockchain and software IT powerhouse started the G999 in October 2020,this implements a special eco-system which is a unique electronic system, carddevice and app, inspired by the deflationary token economic model, which alsoenables a variety of options, including a communication network that guaranteescustomers unprecedented security and privacy. The G999 blockchain is ablockchain that offers a very high level of data and communication security,which is unique in this field. The GSB team is currently testing an applicationcalled: GS-Telecom (GS Telecom App).In the interview, Josip Heit emphasises that GS Telecom can now be seen on the"TestFlight on the App Store" and that GS Telecom is also one of the mostimportant services in the ecosystem of the G999 Blockchain.The non-hackable chat, which uses "peer-to-peer" (encrypted computer-to-computerconnection) and "wallet-to-wallet" (wallet-to-wallet transaction), will havesimilar numbers in the future as the apps "telegram" or "signal", whose numberof users is around 500 million.The GS lifestyle card (debit card), which will be introduced globally on 1February 2021, will enable users (members of the GSB) of the G999 blockchainecosystem to benefit from the aforementioned services worldwide, including a24-hour concierge service and payback programmes.Josip Heit, as the Chairman of the Board, told numerous journalists in aninterview that the special features of GS Telecom, are not valued highly enough,especially nowadays, in termy of privacy. In this regard, users did not realizethe importance of data transmission years ago - Applications such as "telegram,threema, WhatsApp and Signal" and others were able to present.The GS Partner Platform is an important technological novelty in the GSBEcosystem with the number of members and users currently at 50,000 (fiftythousand), with a number of one million expected by the end of the current year2021.Against this background, Josip Heit, as CEO of Gold Standard Group, expects afuture fair value of 2 (two) billion euros and is planning the IPO (InitialPublic Offering) this year, which will be carried out on internationallyregulated markets.Website: https://g999main.net