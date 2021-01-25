DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP 25.01.2021 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" or the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

On 8 November 2019, the Group announced that it was considering and evaluating a range of strategic options for the Pepco Group, including a potential public listing. During the course of 2020 further announcements confirmed that the intention remained, but that the likely timing had inevitably been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evaluation process has now resumed, with a range of strategic options under consideration. The process remains in its early stages and no definitive decision has been taken with respect to any specific course of action or timing at this point.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

25 January 2021

