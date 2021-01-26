DGAP-Adhoc INDUS Holding AG: Operating result (EBIT) in fiscal year 2020 expected to exceed forecast
DGAP-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Key Words: Forecast
Operating result (EBIT) in fiscal year 2020 expected to exceed forecast
Bergisch Gladbach, 26 January 2021 - Due to the positive operating development in the fourth quarter of 2020, INDUS Holding AG ("INDUS") is expected to close the 2020 fiscal year with a higher operating result (EBIT) at Group level than expected. On November 12, 2020, INDUS had initially confirmed the forecast published on August 3, 2020 with an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 0 to 20 million for the 2020 fiscal year as part of the publication of the business figures for the first nine months of 2020. According to current estimates, INDUS expects an EBIT of between EUR 20 million and EUR 30 million for the 2020 fiscal year due to the positive operating development in the fourth quarter, which is above the previously communicated corridor.
This estimate is preliminary. Further key figures will be published on February 23, 2021, when the preliminary figures for the 2020 fiscal year are announced.
The audited annual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020 will be published and commented on March 23, 2021.
The composition of EBIT corresponds to the presentation on page 121 of the 2019 Annual Report of INDUS Holding AG.
Dafne Sanac, Nina Wolf & Jana Külschbach
Investor Relations & Public Relations
INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73, -35
E-Mail investor.relations@indus.de
E-Mail presse@indus.de
www.indus.de
26-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1163181 26-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
