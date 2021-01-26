DGAP-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast INDUS Holding AG: Operating result (EBIT) in fiscal year 2020 expected to exceed forecast 26-Jan-2021 / 09:33 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bergisch Gladbach, 26 January 2021 - Due to the positive operating development in the fourth quarter of 2020, INDUS Holding AG ("INDUS") is expected to close the 2020 fiscal year with a higher operating result (EBIT) at Group level than expected. On November 12, 2020, INDUS had initially confirmed the forecast published on August 3, 2020 with an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 0 to 20 million for the 2020 fiscal year as part of the publication of the business figures for the first nine months of 2020. According to current estimates, INDUS expects an EBIT of between EUR 20 million and EUR 30 million for the 2020 fiscal year due to the positive operating development in the fourth quarter, which is above the previously communicated corridor.

This estimate is preliminary. Further key figures will be published on February 23, 2021, when the preliminary figures for the 2020 fiscal year are announced.

The audited annual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020 will be published and commented on March 23, 2021.

The composition of EBIT corresponds to the presentation on page 121 of the 2019 Annual Report of INDUS Holding AG.



