 

Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call to Discuss Year-End 2020 Results & Business Update

Westwater Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: WWR), a battery graphite development company, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the business outlook for the 2021 year. The conference call will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time).

DIAL-IN NUMBERS
1-800-319-4610 (US and Canada)
1-604-638-5340 (International)
Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference Call

Hosting the call will be Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources, who will be joined by Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Dain McCoig, Vice President of Operations. Mr. Jones will present an overview of the Company’s business position, including an update on the Coosa Graphite Project and the status of the operation of its pilot plant. Mr. Vigil will review the financial results and the financial condition of the Company and Mr. McCoig will be available for questions as part of the call.

The conference call and presentation will also be available via a live webcast through the Company’s website, www.westwaterresources.net.

On January 5, 2021, Westwater announced the sale of all of its uranium assets located in New Mexico and Texas to enCore Energy Corp. (“enCore”) of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, a Toronto Venture Exchange-listed company (TSXV:EU). Total consideration accruing to Westwater from the deal was $1.8 million in enCore shares (2,571,598 shares), representing a 1.5% ownership of enCore, and two royalties from future production from the New Mexico uranium properties. enCore also assumed the asset retirement obligation on all remaining uranium reclamation activities associated with the assets in the amount of approximately $6.0 million. All performance bonds for the Texas uranium properties have been transferred to enCore and $0.7 million in restricted cash collateral was released to Westwater as a result of the transfer of the performance bonds. Westwater retained its uranium interests in the Republic of Turkey, which are subject to an ongoing international arbitration proceeding.

