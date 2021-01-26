 

Hyatt Offers More Seamless Travel Experience With Complimentary COVID-19 Testing for Guests at Latin America Resorts Traveling to the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 16:00  |  30   |   |   

Driven by Hyatt’s purpose of care and to support the wellbeing of guests, World of Hyatt members and customers, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that all 19 Hyatt resorts in Latin America have arranged for complimentary on-property COVID-19 testing through May 31, 2021, for guests traveling to the U.S. This is valid for up to two registered guests per guestroom per stay at 19 participating resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean, and South America. In addition, Hyatt hotels in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America are extending a Travel Delay Rate to guests who cannot complete their travel due to test-related reasons, representing up to a 50% savings on standard rates (excluding Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties) and up to a 30% discount on food and beverage (excluding alcohol). These special offers serve as an extension of Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, which enhances operational practices at Hyatt hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, with guest and colleague wellbeing as a top priority.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005729/en/

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, The Bahamas (Photo: Business Wire)

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, The Bahamas (Photo: Business Wire)

“Everything we do is grounded in listening and fueled by care. Our new complimentary COVID-19 testing and Travel Delay Rate provide travelers with added confidence, peace of mind and convenience when staying at or considering travel to Hyatt properties in Latin America,” said Mark Vondrasek, Chief Commercial Officer, Hyatt. “We are leading with safety first and wellbeing always with creative, innovative solutions and look forward to expanding testing options to more Hyatt guests and hotels across the Americas and globally in the near future.”

Safety First: Complimentary On-Property COVID-19 Testing

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) expanded requirements for a negative COVID-19 test to all air passengers entering the United States within the three days before their flight to the U.S. departs, all 19 Hyatt resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean and South America have arranged for a complimentary COVID-19 test for up to two registered guests per guestroom per stay through May 31, 2021, for guests traveling to the U.S. Complimentary rapid antigen or RT-PCT testing options (both approved testing per CDC guidelines) and minimum length of stay requirements vary by property. Guests may purchase additional on-property tests for a fee, which varies per property. Guests can visit hyatt.com/covid-19 for a list of participating resorts.

Seite 1 von 3
Hyatt Hotels Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyatt Offers More Seamless Travel Experience With Complimentary COVID-19 Testing for Guests at Latin America Resorts Traveling to the U.S. Driven by Hyatt’s purpose of care and to support the wellbeing of guests, World of Hyatt members and customers, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that all 19 Hyatt resorts in Latin America have arranged for complimentary on-property …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Hyatt Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call