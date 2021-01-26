Hyatt Offers More Seamless Travel Experience With Complimentary COVID-19 Testing for Guests at Latin America Resorts Traveling to the U.S.

Driven by Hyatt’s purpose of care and to support the wellbeing of guests, World of Hyatt members and customers, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that all 19 Hyatt resorts in Latin America have arranged for complimentary on-property COVID-19 testing through May 31, 2021, for guests traveling to the U.S. This is valid for up to two registered guests per guestroom per stay at 19 participating resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean, and South America. In addition, Hyatt hotels in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America are extending a Travel Delay Rate to guests who cannot complete their travel due to test-related reasons, representing up to a 50% savings on standard rates (excluding Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties) and up to a 30% discount on food and beverage (excluding alcohol). These special offers serve as an extension of Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, which enhances operational practices at Hyatt hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, with guest and colleague wellbeing as a top priority.

