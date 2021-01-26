Hyatt Offers More Seamless Travel Experience With Complimentary COVID-19 Testing for Guests at Latin America Resorts Traveling to the U.S.
Driven by Hyatt’s purpose of care and to support the wellbeing of guests, World of Hyatt members and customers, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that all 19 Hyatt resorts in Latin America have arranged for complimentary on-property COVID-19 testing through May 31, 2021, for guests traveling to the U.S. This is valid for up to two registered guests per guestroom per stay at 19 participating resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean, and South America. In addition, Hyatt hotels in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America are extending a Travel Delay Rate to guests who cannot complete their travel due to test-related reasons, representing up to a 50% savings on standard rates (excluding Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties) and up to a 30% discount on food and beverage (excluding alcohol). These special offers serve as an extension of Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, which enhances operational practices at Hyatt hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, with guest and colleague wellbeing as a top priority.
“Everything we do is grounded in listening and fueled by care. Our new complimentary COVID-19 testing and Travel Delay Rate provide travelers with added confidence, peace of mind and convenience when staying at or considering travel to Hyatt properties in Latin America,” said Mark Vondrasek, Chief Commercial Officer, Hyatt. “We are leading with safety first and wellbeing always with creative, innovative solutions and look forward to expanding testing options to more Hyatt guests and hotels across the Americas and globally in the near future.”
Safety First: Complimentary On-Property COVID-19 Testing
Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) expanded requirements for a negative COVID-19 test to all air passengers entering the United States within the three days before their flight to the U.S. departs, all 19 Hyatt resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean and South America have arranged for a complimentary COVID-19 test for up to two registered guests per guestroom per stay through May 31, 2021, for guests traveling to the U.S. Complimentary rapid antigen or RT-PCT testing options (both approved testing per CDC guidelines) and minimum length of stay requirements vary by property. Guests may purchase additional on-property tests for a fee, which varies per property. Guests can visit hyatt.com/covid-19 for a list of participating resorts.
