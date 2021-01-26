 

Keysight, Zillnk Technology Complete 5G Radio Unit Conformance Validation Based on O-RAN Specifications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 17:00  |  42   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Zillnk (Sichuan Hengwan Technology Co. Ltd) has selected Keysight’s Open RAN (O-RAN) Studio software to complete radio unit (O-RU) conformance validation in downlink (DL) and uplink (UL) based on specifications published by the O-RAN Alliance.

Zillnk, a provider of advanced antenna system technology and radio units, uses Keysight’s O-RAN test solutions to validate the performance and interoperability of network elements across protocol and radio frequency (RF) domains. This helps Zillnk accelerate development of macro and small cells aimed for deployment in disaggregated, open, multi-vendor heterogenous networks Keysight helps an ecosystem of O-RU vendors, such as Zillnk, develop solutions that mobile operators deploy to deliver advanced connectivity services for enterprises, smart cities and factories.

“Keysight’s in-depth expertise in the O-RAN standards and end-to-end O-RAN test solutions help Zillnk verify open end-to-end wireless 5G new radio (NR) base station systems prior to final integration with end-customers’ solutions,” said Robby Liu, founder and general manager of Zillnk. “Keysight’s globally acknowledged O-RAN interface verification solutions are critical to an O-RAN industry that benefits from early verification of O-RAN-compliant interfaces.”

Keysight's Open RAN Studio software, part of the company’s integrated solution portfolio, from the edge of the radio access network (RAN) to the 5G core (5GC), was launched as the industry’s first O-RAN distributed unit (O-DU) emulation software for validating O-RUs.

“We’re pleased to be selected by Zillnk to help speed their design and conformance validation processes using Keysight’s open RAN test solutions,” said Jeffrey Chen, general manager of greater China wireless application engineering at Keysight Technologies. “We’re committed to helping vendors verify interoperability between O-RUs, distributed units and central units, as well as conformance of these network elements to the latest O-RAN specifications.”

Keysight contributed to the second global Plugfest event organized by the O-RAN Alliance with a wide range of 5G radio access network (RAN), 5G core (5GC) and 5G NR air interface test solutions. The results of the event highlight the readiness of the O-RAN standard and will help accelerate deployment of multi-vendor O-RAN compliant network infrastructures. Many mobile operators are in the process of deploying networks using an open RAN architecture to support flexible upgrades and quickly launch new services such as industrial IoT (IIoT) applications.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight, Zillnk Technology Complete 5G Radio Unit Conformance Validation Based on O-RAN Specifications Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Zillnk (Sichuan Hengwan Technology Co. Ltd) has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Keysight’s Edge-to-core Portfolio Selected by Radisys to Create Open Radio Access Network Test Environment
14.01.21
Keysight’s Advanced Measurement Solutions Selected by NewRadio Tech to Speed Validation of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Technology
13.01.21
Keysight Expands Portfolio of Source/Measure Units for Test Applications Requiring High Accuracy, High Resolution and Measurement Flexibility
07.01.21
Keysight’s 5G Test Solutions Selected by Auden Techno Corp. for Regulatory Certification of Antenna Modules