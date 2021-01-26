 

Aquila Resources Announces Organizational Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 22:30  |  33   |   |   

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) (“Aquila” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Le Bel as President & CEO of Aquila, effective February 1, 2021. Barry Hildred will transition to the role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors. The Board has appointed Ted Munden, outgoing Chair of the Board of Directors, to the position of Lead Director.

“My focus as Executive Chair will be supporting Guy as he drives the Back Forty Project and our exploration projects in Wisconsin through their next phase of development,” said Barry Hildred. “I look forward to working closely with Guy on strategic initiatives, capital raising, and stakeholder relations.”

Guy Le Bel brings more than 35 years of experience in business and project development, strategic and financial planning, and permitting in the Americas to Aquila. Most recently, he was CEO and CFO of Golden Queen Mining Ltd. until its acquisition in 2020 by Falco Resources Ltd. Mr. Le Bel was previously Vice President, Evaluations for Capstone Mining Corp. and Vice President, Business Development for Quadra/FNX Mining Ltd. Mr. Le Bel also held business advisory, strategy and planning, business valuation, and financial planning management roles at BHP Billiton Base Metals, Rio Algom Ltd, and Cambior Inc., together with independent consultation mandates across the industry. He provides extensive experience across base and precious metals industries in the Americas. Mr. Le Bel has held board positions in numerous junior exploration and mining companies since 2007 and currently serves on the Board of Pembridge Resources plc. and Kintavar Exploration Inc. Mr. Le Bel holds an MBA Finance from Ecole des Hautes Études Commerciales (Montreal), a Master Applied Sciences, Mining Engineering from the University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. Mining Engineering from Université Laval. He is a Professional Engineer (O.I.Q.).

“The Board thanks Barry for his leadership and ongoing commitment to Aquila,” said Lead Director Ted Munden. “Since joining the Company as President & CEO in 2013, Barry has been instrumental in recapitalizing the Company, completing the repurchase of the Back Forty Project from Hudbay Minerals, successfully closing two streaming deals, and advancing the Back Forty Project through the permitting and study phase. We welcome Guy as President & CEO and look forward to benefitting from his significant technical and financial experience.”

Seite 1 von 3
Aquila Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Back Forty Projekt - eine Zink-Gold-Story (ehemals JML Resources)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aquila Resources Announces Organizational Changes Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) (“Aquila” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Le Bel as President & CEO of Aquila, effective February 1, 2021. Barry Hildred will transition to the role of Executive Chair of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
Freeport-McMoRan Fourth-Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results Release Available on its ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Air Liquide Inaugurates the World's Largest Low-Carbon Hydrogen Membrane-Based Production Unit in ...
TruTrace Technologies and Applied DNA Unveil Complete Cannabis Product Validation and ...
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Aquila Resources Provides Permitting Update for Its Back Forty Project in Michigan

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
19.727
Back Forty Projekt - eine Zink-Gold-Story (ehemals JML Resources)