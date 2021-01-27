 

Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - Tiziana Files Registration Statement on Form F-3 with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 08:00  |  43   |   |   

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / LSE: TILS), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, today announces that it has filed a “universal” shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-252441) (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in relation to up to US$250,000,000 in market value of its securities.

The filing of “universal” shelf registration statements of this type, a common practice by NASDAQ-listed companies, enables issuers to have more timely and efficient access to the U.S. capital markets.

The Registration Statement also contains a preliminary prospectus supplement relating to an “at-the-market” sales agreement, which the Company expects to enter into with B. Riley Securities, Inc. (the “Agent”) on or about the date of this announcement, pursuant to which the Company may sell, from time to time, at its option, up to US$100,000,000 (i.e., up to 40% of those securities registered pursuant to the Registration Statement) in market value of American Depositary Shares representing its ordinary shares through the Agent (the "ATM Program").

For the avoidance of doubt, the Company has no immediate plans to offer or sell any securities pursuant to the Registration Statement or the ATM Program.

The Company notes that the Registration Statement has not yet been declared effective by the SEC, and that the specifics of any future offering pursuant to the Registration Statement (including under the ATM Program), such as the prices and terms of the securities offered, will be determined at the time of any such offering and will be described in detail in a prospectus supplement filed by the Company with the SEC in connection with such offering.

For further enquiries:

United Kingdom:
Tiziana Life Sciences plc
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder
+44 (0)20 7495 2379

United States:
Investors:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a dual listed (NASDAQ: TLSA & LSE: TILS) biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases. In addition to milciclib, the Company will be shortly initiating Phase 2 studies with orally administered Foralumab for Crohn's Disease and nasally administered Foralumab for progressive multiple sclerosis. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) in clinical development in the world. This Phase 2 compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's Disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Important legal information

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Securities, nor shall there be any sale of any Securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Neither this announcement nor the Registration Statement forms part of an offer of transferable securities to the public in the United Kingdom and no prospectus has been, or is required to be, submitted to the UK Financial Conduct Authority for approval. The filing of the Registration Statement with the SEC does not affect the statutory pre-emption rights of shareholders in the Company.

The securities registered pursuant to the Registration Statement may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. The filing of the Registration Statement does not affect the statutory pre‐emption rights of shareholders in the Company.

A copy of the Registration Statement may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.


Tiziana Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - Tiziana Files Registration Statement on Form F-3 with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / LSE: TILS), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, today announces that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Baozun and iClick Announce Equity Investment and Strategic Business Cooperation
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
REPEAT - Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Tiziana Life Sciences to Participate in a Fireside Chat at B. Riley Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on 21 January 2021 at 3 pm ET/8 pm GMT
20.01.21
Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - AIM Delisting and Admission to the Standard Listing Segment of Main Market
13.01.21
Tiziana announces appointment of Dr Neil Graham MBBS, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer
11.01.21
Tiziana Life Sciences to participate at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2021
11.01.21
Tiziana Life Sciences to Present at Biotech Showcase Digital 2021
04.01.21
Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - Tiziana announces completion of the clinical trial with nasally administered Foralumab, its proprietary fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Brazil