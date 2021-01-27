Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 class A common stock dividends. The following table summarizes Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s class A common stock dividend payments for the tax year ended December 31, 2020:
|
Record
Payment
Cash
Ordinary
Qualified
Capital Gain
Date
Date
Distribution
Adjustment
Dividend (1)
Dividends (2)
Dividends
Dividends
3/31/2020
4/15/2020
$ 0.62
$ 0.00
$ 0.62
$0.620000
$0.000000
$0.000000
6/30/2020
7/15/2020
$ 0.62
$ 0.00
$ 0.62
$0.620000
|
