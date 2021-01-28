Green Thumb Industries’ Dogwalkers Cannabis Brand Creates the “Bailey Legacy Fund” to Support Animal Rescue Organizations; Makes Donations to Five Nonprofits

“Dogwalkers is proud to provide annual financial support to five incredible animal shelter partners,” said Green Thumb Brand Manager David Bleicher. “For Dogwalkers, a brand that was inspired by the companionship of Ben’s own special pup Bailey, it is only fitting that we created the ‘Bailey Legacy Fund’ to support nonprofits dedicated to bettering the lives of animals. We are grateful for the opportunity to support organizations that rescue, care for and connect deserving dogs with their forever homes.”

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced its Dogwalkers brand has donated more than $34,000 to five animal rescue organizations as part of an ongoing awareness campaign in the markets where Dogwalkers are sold. The donations were made as part of the “Bailey Legacy Fund,” named in honor of Bailey Buffett Kovler, the beloved dog of Green Thumb Founder and CEO Ben Kovler and his family. Bailey, who served as the inspiration and face of the Dogwalkers brand, passed away in October 2020 but lives on through the brand she inspired and the joy she brought during her lifetime.

The organizations that benefited are:

Dogs Playing for Life in Wellborn, Florida: Dogs Playing for Life has served hundreds of thousands of dogs in shelters through playgroup seminars and enrichment programs. By helping shelters improve the quality of life for their dogs, more dogs will be adopted and fewer will fall through the cracks. By investing in canine enrichment through behavioral intervention, Dogs Playing for Life is committed to tackling the “end game” of animal welfare by attending to the emotional well-being of all sheltered dogs from the day they arrive until the day they go home. Visit www.dogsplayingforlife.com for more information.

“The support we have received from Dogwalkers is helpful in all the different levels of resources that we provide to the dogs. All the enrichment that we’re providing, all the tools we use, the bedding, everything. We’ve been able to apply it to anything that is going to make the dogs happier and more comfortable.” – Aimee Sadler, Founder and CEO.

Foundation for TJO Animals in Springfield, Massachusetts: Founded in 2007, the Foundation for TJO Animals is a 501(c)(3) organization that raises much needed funds to support and enhance the medical services and programs of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center. The Foundation is made up of a volunteer Board of Directors dedicated to helping animals in shelter receive the care needed to help them on to their forever homes through fundraising, special events and donor appeals. For more information visit www.tjofoundation.org.