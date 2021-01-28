 

Green Thumb Industries’ Dogwalkers Cannabis Brand Creates the “Bailey Legacy Fund” to Support Animal Rescue Organizations; Makes Donations to Five Nonprofits

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 13:00  |  39   |   |   

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced its Dogwalkers brand has donated more than $34,000 to five animal rescue organizations as part of an ongoing awareness campaign in the markets where Dogwalkers are sold. The donations were made as part of the “Bailey Legacy Fund,” named in honor of Bailey Buffett Kovler, the beloved dog of Green Thumb Founder and CEO Ben Kovler and his family. Bailey, who served as the inspiration and face of the Dogwalkers brand, passed away in October 2020 but lives on through the brand she inspired and the joy she brought during her lifetime.

“Dogwalkers is proud to provide annual financial support to five incredible animal shelter partners,” said Green Thumb Brand Manager David Bleicher. “For Dogwalkers, a brand that was inspired by the companionship of Ben’s own special pup Bailey, it is only fitting that we created the ‘Bailey Legacy Fund’ to support nonprofits dedicated to bettering the lives of animals. We are grateful for the opportunity to support organizations that rescue, care for and connect deserving dogs with their forever homes.”

The organizations that benefited are:

Dogs Playing for Life in Wellborn, Florida: Dogs Playing for Life has served hundreds of thousands of dogs in shelters through playgroup seminars and enrichment programs. By helping shelters improve the quality of life for their dogs, more dogs will be adopted and fewer will fall through the cracks. By investing in canine enrichment through behavioral intervention, Dogs Playing for Life is committed to tackling the “end game” of animal welfare by attending to the emotional well-being of all sheltered dogs from the day they arrive until the day they go home. Visit www.dogsplayingforlife.com for more information.

“The support we have received from Dogwalkers is helpful in all the different levels of resources that we provide to the dogs. All the enrichment that we’re providing, all the tools we use, the bedding, everything. We’ve been able to apply it to anything that is going to make the dogs happier and more comfortable.” – Aimee Sadler, Founder and CEO.

Foundation for TJO Animals in Springfield, Massachusetts: Founded in 2007, the Foundation for TJO Animals is a 501(c)(3) organization that raises much needed funds to support and enhance the medical services and programs of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center. The Foundation is made up of a volunteer Board of Directors dedicated to helping animals in shelter receive the care needed to help them on to their forever homes through fundraising, special events and donor appeals. For more information visit www.tjofoundation.org.

Seite 1 von 3
Green Thumb Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Thumb Industries’ Dogwalkers Cannabis Brand Creates the “Bailey Legacy Fund” to Support Animal Rescue Organizations; Makes Donations to Five Nonprofits CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
10,442 Screens: TAAT Begins Statewide Video Advertisement Campaign on Pump Displays at 1,087 Gas Stations in Ohio
Sify reports Revenues of INR 6301 Million for Third Quarter of FY 2020-21
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.01.21
4 todsichere Aktien für den Biden-Bullenmarkt(1) 
06.01.21
4 wachstumsstarke Trends, in die man 2021 investieren sollte
05.01.21
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for January 2021
31.12.20
Green Thumb Industries Announces Resignation of Board Member Alex Yemenidjian

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.12.20
4.532
!! startschuss !! BAYSWATER***NEWS***CAN +18 %***toller Uranplayer_Kurs bei 1,00 CAN$ !!