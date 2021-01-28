Colorado-based Cannabis Collective, Schwazze, Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Focused on building the premier vertically integrated cannabis company in Colorado, Schwazze (formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies Inc.; OTCQX: SHWZ) announces a Board appointment designed to drive continued synergy, strategic topline growth and acquisition activity.

Pratap Mukharji, a seasoned management consultant, has been appointed to the Schwazze Board of Directors. Mukharji is a retired consultant working over 30 years in management consulting, the majority with Bain & Company leading its Supply Chain and Service Operations practices. With a concentration in Industrials and Retail, Mukharji has led strategy; M&A; transformation and turnaround; operations improvement; due diligence, omnichannel; and e-commerce efforts across multiple industries. Prior to Bain, he was at Kearney and Booz-Allen & Hamilton. Mukharji received a BA in Economics from Haverford College at which he was Phi Beta Kappa, and a MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University at which he was a Fuqua Scholar.

“We are pleased to welcome Pratap Mukharji to the Schwazze Board,” Chairman and CEO Justin Dye said. “His experience in M&A, supply chain alignment and omnichannel initiatives across multiple industries will be invaluable to our team.”

“I’m honored to join the Schwazze Board of Directors. I look forward to offering both advice and strategic reflection on the important work the Company is doing,” Mukharji stated. “Schwazze is well-positioned to act as an industry leader, capitalizing on the consolidation and growth the industry is currently experiencing.”

Mukharji will serve along with the other three Board Directors: Justin Dye, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company; Brian Ruden, Star Buds CEO; and Jeff Garwood, founder and managing member of Liberation Capital, LLC.

Board of Director Resignation

Leonard Riera tendered his resignation effective on January 27, 2021. Riera has decided to move back to Florida for personal reasons. “We thank Mr. Riera for his service to the board. His advice and counsel helped Schwazze get to the place where it is today. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Dye. “It has been a privilege to work with this great team of traditional retailers and cannabis operators. The combination of talent will undoubtedly succeed,” offered Riera.