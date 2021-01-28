Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: ADMP), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease, announced today that it intends to offer to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The company expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Raymond James & Associates, Inc. will act as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.