Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: ADMP), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products in
various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease, announced today that it intends to offer to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten
public offering. The company expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public
offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of
the offering.
Raymond James & Associates, Inc. will act as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, expenditures relating to research, development and clinical trials relating to its products and product candidates, capital expenditures, manufacturing, hiring additional personnel, acquisitions of new technologies or products, the payment, repayment, refinancing, redemption or repurchase of existing or future indebtedness, obligations or capital stock, and working capital.
The securities described above will be offered by the company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226100) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 18, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, by e-mail at prospectus@raymondjames.com, or by accessing the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
