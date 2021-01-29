First Trust Global Portfolios Limited Announces Name Changes for Certain Sub-Funds of First Trust Global Funds plc

New Sub-Fund Name

New Fund Ticker

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX UCITS ETF First Trust Indxx NextG UCITS ETF NXTG (GBX trading line) NXTU (USD trading line) [JPY trading line is eliminated]

First Trust US Small Cap Core AlphaDEX UCITS ETF First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy UCITS ETF QCLU (USD trading line) QCLN (newly added GBX trading line)

No changes are being made to the Funds’ existing ISINs or SEDOLs.

Risks

The Funds’ shares may change in value and may go down as well as up. You could lose money by investing in a Fund. You may not get back all of the money you invest.

The Funds are subject to Market Risk, which means that shares of a Fund may fall in value due to market fluctuations caused by such factors as economic, political, regulatory or market developments, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices. Shares of a Fund could decline in value or underperform other investments as a result of the risk of loss associated with these market fluctuations. In addition, local, regional or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, spread of infectious diseases or other public health issues, recessions, or other events could have a significant negative impact on a Fund and its investments. Such events may affect certain geographic regions, countries, sectors and industries more significantly than others. The outbreak of the respiratory disease designated as COVID-19 in December 2019 has caused significant volatility and declines in global financial markets, which have caused losses for investors. The impact of this COVID-19 pandemic may last for an extended period of time and will continue to impact the economy for the foreseeable future. There may be tracking difference between a Fund and the relevant underlying index due to the impact of annual Fund management fees. Therefore a Fund's return may not match the return of a Fund's benchmark. A Fund's holdings may be issued by companies concentrated in a particular industry or country. A Fund may invest in small capitalisation and mid capitalisation companies. Such companies may experience greater price volatility than larger, more established companies. As the Funds’ investments may be denominated in currencies other than the Funds’ currency, an investment in a Fund may expose you to currency risk. A Fund's Net Asset Value (NAV) is likely to have high volatility due to the portfolio composition and/or the index replication technique. As such, potential investors should be aware that a Fund's shares may change in value, and may do so in a volatile fashion; potential investors could lose money by investing in a Fund.