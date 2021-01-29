Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Sale of Gallus Group to benpac holding ag not completed

The sale of the Gallus Group by Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) to the Swiss company benpac holding ag has not been completed. At today's scheduled closing, benpac holding ag did not make the agreed purchase price payment of EUR 120 million, although all conditions were met. Gallus will remain with Heidelberg. Heidelberg will assert its rights. Contact: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Corporate Public Relations Thomas Fichtl Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123 Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129 E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.com Investor Relations Robin Karpp Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120 Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120 E-Mail: robin.karpp@heidelberg.com

The five sites and around 430 employees of the Gallus Group will remain with Heidelberg. Nothing will change for Gallus customers. Heidelberg will continue continue to handle sales and service for the Gallus portfolio and their personal contacts will remain the same. Heidelberg will now be examining various options for the corporate future of Gallus. In any case, Gallus will continue on its path to boosting operating performance: With an independent setup and specific focus on its flexographic printing market, Gallus made good operational progress last year under the Heidelberg umbrella.