 

DGAP-Adhoc Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Sale of Gallus Group to benpac holding ag not completed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.01.2021, 18:03  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Sale of Gallus Group to benpac holding ag not completed

29-Jan-2021 / 18:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The sale of the Gallus Group by Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) to the Swiss company benpac holding ag has not been completed. At today's scheduled closing, benpac holding ag did not make the agreed purchase price payment of EUR 120 million, although all conditions were met. Gallus will remain with Heidelberg. Heidelberg will assert its rights.

Contact:
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Corporate Public Relations
Thomas Fichtl
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.com

Investor Relations
Robin Karpp
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120
E-Mail: robin.karpp@heidelberg.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

- Sale of Gallus Group to benpac holding ag not completed
- Purchase price payment by benpac holding ag not made today
- Heidelberg will assert its rights
- Gallus Group continues realignment under Heidelberg umbrella
- Heidelberg continues to press ahead with transformation program

The sale of the Gallus Group by Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) to the Swiss company benpac holding ag has not been completed. benpac holding ag did not make the purchase price payment of EUR 120 million agreed at today's closing, although all the necessary conditions were met. Heidelberg had to assume until the very end that the transaction would be completed successfully. Heidelberg will assert its rights.

The five sites and around 430 employees of the Gallus Group will remain with Heidelberg. Nothing will change for Gallus customers. Heidelberg will continue continue to handle sales and service for the Gallus portfolio and their personal contacts will remain the same. Heidelberg will now be examining various options for the corporate future of Gallus. In any case, Gallus will continue on its path to boosting operating performance: With an independent setup and specific focus on its flexographic printing market, Gallus made good operational progress last year under the Heidelberg umbrella.

Seite 1 von 3
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?

Diskussion: Die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, Varta und Clean Power
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Sale of Gallus Group to benpac holding ag not completed DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Sale of Gallus Group to benpac holding ag not completed 29-Jan-2021 / 18:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Korrektur zur Meldung vom 27. Januar 2021
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: Change in the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über Prognose und ...
PNE AG stärkt Position im Markt sauberer Energien
PNE AG strengthens its position in the clean energy market
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG:
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​PAION RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING APPROVAL OF BYFAVO(R) ...
EQS-Adhoc: Alain Baumgartner joins Zug Estates Group Management
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen (deutsch)
18:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
21.01.21
Die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, Varta und Clean Power (1) 
21.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (deutsch)
21.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Heidelberger Druck wiederbelebt von Ladesäulen-Fantasie
20.01.21
Heidelberger Druck: Aktie haussiert - das steckt dahinter
20.01.21
LPKF Laser, MBB, Helma Eigenheimbau, Heidelberger Druck, Delticom - Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist
20.01.21
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
20.01.21
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
18.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:51 Uhr
15.471
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?
25.01.21
2
Die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, Varta und Clean Power
26.05.20
2
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen: Kursziel sinkt nach Zahlen weiter ab
23.05.20
2
Extremer Montag erwartet: Anleger von Heidelberg Pharma sollten auf aktuelle Neuigkeiten DRINGEND re
12.03.20
27
Sensationelle Stärke zeigt die Heidelberger Druck Aktie – deshalb geht es noch viel höher