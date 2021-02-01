 

Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 12:45  |  16   |   |   

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning March 1, 2021.

Sonoco cited the continuation of extended order backlogs at its mills along with continuing inflation of input costs, especially freight, as the drivers for this pricing action.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com

CONTACT: Contact: Roger Schrum
+843-339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com



Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Sonoco Partnering with Integrated Robotics and Automation Provider
25.01.21
Sonoco Announces Price Increases for Prepared and Specialty Foods Segment
04.01.21
Sonoco Announces Quarterly Conference Calls and Webcasts for 2021