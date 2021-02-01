Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning March 1, 2021.

Sonoco cited the continuation of extended order backlogs at its mills along with continuing inflation of input costs, especially freight, as the drivers for this pricing action.