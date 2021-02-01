AVROBIO Announces Multiple Clinical Data Presentations, Posters and Events at 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021

The company also will host two medical symposia featuring perspectives from world-renowned clinicians on the latest developments in ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy for lysosomal disorders and the unmet need in Gaucher disease type 1.

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event to discuss new data from AVROBIO’s clinical programs in Fabry disease, cystinosis and Gaucher disease type 1 presented at the virtual 17 th annual WORLD Symposium , a scientific meeting dedicated to lysosomal disorders, Feb. 8-12, 2021.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR EVENT:

Virtual investor event, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, from 8:00-9:30 a.m. ET

Members of AVROBIO management will share new clinical data across the company’s Fabry disease, cystinosis and Gaucher disease type 1 programs. The conference call and presentation will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at avrobio.com or by dialing (866) 353-0165 from locations in the U.S. and (409) 217-8080 from outside the U.S. The conference ID number is 3287052.

An archived recording of the event will be available on the website for approximately 30 days. To RSVP or for additional information on the event, please email us here.

PLATFORM PRESENTATIONS:

“Long-term hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy corrects neuromuscular manifestations in preclinical study of Pompe mice,” Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET

Niek van Til, Ph.D., senior director, gene therapy, AVROBIO, will present additional preclinical data for AVR-RD-03, an investigational gene therapy for Pompe disease.

“Analysis of genetically engineered stem cell product and follow up of gene therapy patients through high-throughput single cell technologies,” Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at 1:24 p.m. ET

Cristina Baricordi, Ph.D., scientist, AVROBIO, will present the company’s advanced analytics for characterizing drug product.

“Hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for cystinosis: Updated results from a phase I/II clinical trial,” Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET

Stephanie Cherqui, Ph.D., principal investigator of the Phase 1/2 clinical triali of AVR-RD-04 (CTNS-RD-04), an investigational gene therapy for cystinosis, associate professor of pediatrics at University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine and chair of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Genetic and Metabolic Diseases Committee, will present an update on a Phase 1/2 trial of AVR-RD-04 in cystinosis.

“AVR-RD-01, an investigational lentiviral gene therapy for Fabry disease: Overview of clinical data from phase 1 and phase 2 studies,” Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 11:24 a.m. ET