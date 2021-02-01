Graybug Vision Appoints Bettina Maunz as Chief People Officer, Expanding the Company’s Executive Team

“We are delighted for Bettina to join Graybug as Chief People Officer. Her leadership, culture and communications experience will be important assets to our team,” said Frederic Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Graybug Vision. “Her passion for building high-performing teams and driving employee engagement will be a strong contributor to our future success.”

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced the appointment of Bettina Maunz as Chief People Officer. In addition to building and leading the human resources function for Graybug Vision, Ms. Maunz will serve as Head of Communications and be a member of the company’s executive team.

“I am excited to be joining Graybug as its first Chief People Officer,” stated Bettina Maunz. “I believe the company is at an inflection point and I look forward to partnering with the executive team in shaping Graybug’s culture as well as attracting and retaining the right talent to fully leverage Graybug’s potential.”

Bettina has served as a consultant to Graybug since August 2019 and played an integral role in the planning and successful execution of the company’s IPO in September 2020. Prior to Graybug, Bettina held the position of VP, Group Head of Enterprise Communications at Novartis, where she led the development and implementation of the enterprise communications strategy with a focus on driving company-wide culture change in partnership with the executive team and human resources department. Prior to that, Bettina served as VP, Global Head of Communications at Alcon and was President of the Alcon Foundation. During her tenure, she established the Global Communications function, played a key role in the company’s culture and business transformation, as well as defined and executed Alcon’s corporate social responsibility strategy partnering with leading non-profit organizations to enhance access to quality eye care in developing markets as well as local communities. Bettina also served in leadership positions at CIBA Vision, Novartis Pharma and Serono International earlier in her career.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for six months and potentially longer, improving disease management, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, a microparticle depot formulation of the pan-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, sunitinib malate, targeting a six-month or longer dosing regimen, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration. Graybug is also using its proprietary technologies to develop GB-401, an injectable depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic blocker prodrug, for primary open-angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer, and GB-103, a longer-acting version of GB-102, designed to maintain therapeutic drug levels in the retinal tissue for 12 months with a single injection. Founded in 2011 on the basis of technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug is headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.