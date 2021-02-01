 

Nordson Corporation Announces Close of Screws and Barrels Product Line Divestiture

01.02.2021, 22:05   

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that it has closed the divestiture of the screws and barrels product line from its polymer processing systems (PPS) division to Altair Investments (Altair).

Nordson and Altair signed a definitive agreement on December 3, 2020, for the sale of the screws and barrels product line. Generating more than $70 million in annual revenue with 500 employees, this global product line had been reported in Nordson’s Industrial Precision Solutions segment. This strategic portfolio transaction will improve the company’s ongoing earnings.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "forecasts," “outlook,” “guidance,” "continue," “target,” or the negative of such terms or comparable terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, U.S. and international economic conditions, financial, and market conditions, currency exchange rates and devaluations, possible acquisitions including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the effects of changes in U.S. trade policy and trade agreements; the effects of changes in tax law; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the other factors discussed in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and on its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed carefully. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

About Altair

Altair Investments Inc. is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investing in niche manufacturing companies in the lower middle market. Its partners bring more than 35 years of global experience in the financial and manufacturing industries. Altair’s most recent acquisitions include NVEyeTech and Marathon Boat Group. Visit Altair on the web at www.altairinvestmentsinc.com.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.



