 

MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declarations

NEWS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION
3 February 2021, 7:00 a.m. CEST

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 3 February 2021 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, announces today in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions (the "Belgian Transparency Act"), that it received the following notifications of significant shareholdings as a consequence of the capital increase announced on 21 January 2021 and completed on 26 January 2021.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. notified MDxHealth that the number of shares with respect to which Soleus Capital Management, L.P. can exercise voting rights actively crossed above the threshold of 5% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth on 26 January 2021. Notably, it follows from the notification by Soleus Capital Management, L.P. that 6,300,000 shares of MDxHealth, representing 5.32% of the 118,469,226 outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth, are held through Soleus Capital Master Fund, L.P. The notification also stated that the voting rights attached to the shares are exercised by the investment advisor Soleus Capital Management, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, at its discretion, in the absence of specific instructions, that Soleus Capital Master Fund, L.P. is a limited partnership formed in the Cayman Islands, that Soleus Capital Management, L.P. is controlled by a sole general partner, Soleus GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and that Soleus GP, LLC is controlled by its sole member, Mr. Guy Levy.

Biovest NV notified MDxHealth that the number of shares with respect to which Biovest NV can exercise voting rights passively crossed below the threshold of 10% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth on 26 January 2021. Notably, it follows from the notification by Biovest NV that 11,090,257 shares of MDxHealth, representing 9.36% of the 118,469,226 outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth, are held through Biovest NV. The notification also stated that Rudi Marien controls Biovest NV, that Biovest NV participated to the capital increase of 26 January 2021, and that before the capital increase, Biovest NV held 9,979,146 shares out of a total of 90,691,449 shares (11%).

For further information, reference is made to the information published on MDxHealth's website (http://www.mdxhealth.com/investors/shareholder-information).

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

About MDxHealth
MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

Important information

The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

