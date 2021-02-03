Lumen and VMware Expand Partnership to Drive Rapid Innovation at the Edge

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced a significant expansion of their partnership to fast-track the design, development, and delivery of edge computing and more secure, work-from-anywhere solutions. Lumen and VMware’s combined capabilities will enable customers to deliver future-forward experiences for any application, to any device, from the global cloud core to the distributed network edge.

Automated factories. Smart cities. Telemedicine. These interaction-intensive experiences require the orchestration of compute, network, and data resources closer to the customer to deliver low latency, and intrinsically secure applications. To lay the foundation for advanced workloads, Lumen and VMware will form a Joint Innovation Lab, bringing together architecture and design, marketing, and sales resources. The teams will focus initial efforts on co-developing solutions for the Lumen portfolio of managed services in key areas including: