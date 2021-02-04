TILT Holdings Inc. Announces Exclusive Contract to Manufacture and Distribute Her Highness NYC Branded Products in Massachusetts

In Partnership with TILT’s Subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Her Highness’ Launch in Massachusetts will include their Last Prisoner Project Single Pre-Rolls, with a Portion of the Proceeds Benefiting Women Imprisoned for Minor Cannabis Charges

Dedicated to Delivering Experiences that Elevate and Celebrate Women, Her Highness NYC is a Female-Owned, Premium Cannabis Brand with a Portfolio of Products Inspired and Engineered by Women for Women

PHOENIX, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, is pleased to announce its exclusive contract with Her Highness NYC (“Her Highness”), the premier purveyors of female-forward cannabis couture products inspired and engineered by women. Through its subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care (“CAC”), TILT will manufacture and distribute Her Highness branded products in the state of Massachusetts.

This March, in celebration of Women’s History Month, CAC will partner with Her Highness to bring THC versions of their brand favorites to the Massachusetts market, including:

Last Prisoner Project Single Pre-Rolls – a pre-roll line where 50% of the proceeds are donated to support women imprisoned for non-violent cannabis offenses;

Power Puffs Kief Pre-Rolls – a four-pack of four kief-laced pre-rolls packaged together with Her Highness’ chic, electroplated refillable gold lighter; and

Pleasure Oil – an ultra-premium cannabis female arousal oil.



“Allison and Laura have done an amazing job destigmatizing cannabis for women and supporting women displaced by cannabis offenses while building one of the most powerful, female-forward cannabis brands in the world,” said TILT’s President Gary Santo. “Her Highness is a natural fit for our growth strategy of bringing new and differentiated products to our retail network through partnerships with premium brands that allow them to cost-effectively scale in the markets we serve by accessing our cultivation, manufacturing and processing expertise, and extensive distribution network. We are proud to have been chosen as Her Highness’ partner to bring their cannabis line to Massachusetts.”