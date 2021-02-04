 

TILT Holdings Inc. Announces Exclusive Contract to Manufacture and Distribute Her Highness NYC Branded Products in Massachusetts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 13:30  |  65   |   |   

Dedicated to Delivering Experiences that Elevate and Celebrate Women, Her Highness NYC is a Female-Owned, Premium Cannabis Brand with a Portfolio of Products Inspired and Engineered by Women for Women

In Partnership with TILT’s Subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Her Highness’ Launch in Massachusetts will include their Last Prisoner Project Single Pre-Rolls, with a Portion of the Proceeds Benefiting Women Imprisoned for Minor Cannabis Charges

PHOENIX, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, is pleased to announce its exclusive contract with Her Highness NYC (“Her Highness”), the premier purveyors of female-forward cannabis couture products inspired and engineered by women. Through its subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care (“CAC”), TILT will manufacture and distribute Her Highness branded products in the state of Massachusetts.

This March, in celebration of Women’s History Month, CAC will partner with Her Highness to bring THC versions of their brand favorites to the Massachusetts market, including:

  • Last Prisoner Project Single Pre-Rolls – a pre-roll line where 50% of the proceeds are donated to support women imprisoned for non-violent cannabis offenses;
  • Power Puffs Kief Pre-Rolls – a four-pack of four kief-laced pre-rolls packaged together with Her Highness’ chic, electroplated refillable gold lighter; and
  • Pleasure Oil – an ultra-premium cannabis female arousal oil.

“Allison and Laura have done an amazing job destigmatizing cannabis for women and supporting women displaced by cannabis offenses while building one of the most powerful, female-forward cannabis brands in the world,” said TILT’s President Gary Santo. “Her Highness is a natural fit for our growth strategy of bringing new and differentiated products to our retail network through partnerships with premium brands that allow them to cost-effectively scale in the markets we serve by accessing our cultivation, manufacturing and processing expertise, and extensive distribution network. We are proud to have been chosen as Her Highness’ partner to bring their cannabis line to Massachusetts.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TILT Holdings Inc. Announces Exclusive Contract to Manufacture and Distribute Her Highness NYC Branded Products in Massachusetts Dedicated to Delivering Experiences that Elevate and Celebrate Women, Her Highness NYC is a Female-Owned, Premium Cannabis Brand with a Portfolio of Products Inspired and Engineered by Women for Women In Partnership with TILT’s Subsidiary, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
TILT Holdings Inc. Statement on CDA Lawsuit
12.01.21
TILT Holdings Subsidiary Jupiter Research Receives ISO 13485: 2016 Medical Device Certification
08.01.21
TILT Holdings Upgraded to OTCQX Best Market

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
4
TILT Holdings (TILT) - attraktiver Cannabis Player ?