 

Seasoned Technology Executive Steve Fisher Joins Bill.com Board of Directors

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today that technology and payments industry leader Steve Fisher joined the company’s board of directors.

“It is great to have a technology leader of Steve’s caliber join our board. Steve has been instrumental in building some of the world’s largest global technology platforms that supported multibillion dollar businesses,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder at Bill.com. “I’m looking forward to benefiting from his deep knowledge and experience across engineering, product development, and business management of global payment networks at scale,” Lacerte added.

Steve has more than twenty-five years of technology industry leadership. In 2019, he retired from his position as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at eBay. In this role, he drove vision and strategy and led execution for the company’s product experience, technology platform, and payments initiative. Prior to eBay, Steve helped shape the technology vision and innovation at Salesforce for a decade, most recently in the role of Executive Vice President of Technology, where he was responsible for creating, scaling, managing and securing the company's industry-defining platforms.

“Bill.com has built an impressive platform that is solving a really hard problem for SMBs,” noted Fisher. “I was drawn to the idea of helping a company that is combining a large-scale, secure payment system with agility and innovation for SMBs. That is something I look forward to contributing to as a member of the board.”

Steve Fisher currently sits on four other corporate boards including: Copart, Vonage, First Derivatives and HomeX.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. For more information visit www.bill.com.



