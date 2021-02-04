 

Great Western Bank Names Rick Robinson as President of Wealth Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 22:24  |  36   |   |   

Great Western Bank (NYSE: GWB) has named Rick Robinson as its President of Wealth Management. Robinson, who will be based in Chandler, AZ, will oversee Trust, Investments & Insurance, and Retirement Services.

Robinson has over 20 years of experience in leading successful Wealth Management teams, most recently serving as the President of East West Trust Company in Pasadena, CA. Previously, Robinson spent most of his career at Wells Fargo excelling through various positions that led to a role as SVP, Regional Manager Investment & Fiduciary Services.

“Rick comes to GWB with extensive experience and reinforces our commitment to growing our Wealth Management business,” said Chief Executive Officer, Mark Borrecco. “He is a perfect fit for us and our goals, and I’m excited to have him as part of our team.”

Robinson is an active member in his community, serving as a trustee of the Desert Botanical Garden Board (DBG), President of DBG Foundation, member of CTFA advisory board and member of Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation Advisory Board.

“I could not be more excited about the opportunity to be a part of GWB,” Robinson said. “I look forward to building upon the success the team has already achieved by aligning our Wealth Management focus with a shared vision for growth.”

About Great Western Bank

Great Western Bank is a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western services its customers through more than 170 branches located in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Great Western Bank offers small and mid-sized businesses a suite of financial products and a range of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. Great Western Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB). To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Great Western Bank Names Rick Robinson as President of Wealth Management Great Western Bank (NYSE: GWB) has named Rick Robinson as its President of Wealth Management. Robinson, who will be based in Chandler, AZ, will oversee Trust, Investments & Insurance, and Retirement Services. Robinson has over 20 years of experience …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Cisco AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security Posture Against ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
27.01.21
Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
06.01.21
Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date