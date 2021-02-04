Great Western Bank Names Rick Robinson as President of Wealth Management

Robinson has over 20 years of experience in leading successful Wealth Management teams, most recently serving as the President of East West Trust Company in Pasadena, CA. Previously, Robinson spent most of his career at Wells Fargo excelling through various positions that led to a role as SVP, Regional Manager Investment & Fiduciary Services.

Great Western Bank ( NYSE: GWB ) has named Rick Robinson as its President of Wealth Management. Robinson, who will be based in Chandler, AZ, will oversee Trust, Investments & Insurance, and Retirement Services.

“Rick comes to GWB with extensive experience and reinforces our commitment to growing our Wealth Management business,” said Chief Executive Officer, Mark Borrecco. “He is a perfect fit for us and our goals, and I’m excited to have him as part of our team.”

Robinson is an active member in his community, serving as a trustee of the Desert Botanical Garden Board (DBG), President of DBG Foundation, member of CTFA advisory board and member of Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation Advisory Board.

“I could not be more excited about the opportunity to be a part of GWB,” Robinson said. “I look forward to building upon the success the team has already achieved by aligning our Wealth Management focus with a shared vision for growth.”

About Great Western Bank

Great Western Bank is a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western services its customers through more than 170 branches located in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Great Western Bank offers small and mid-sized businesses a suite of financial products and a range of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. Great Western Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB). To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006100/en/