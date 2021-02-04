 

The Trade Desk’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Dave Pickles, Joins the Company’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 22:54  |  47   |   |   

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk, Inc. (Nasdaq:TTD), announced today that Dave Pickles has joined its board of directors. As Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Pickles oversees all aspects of the company’s industry-leading demand side platform, including engineering, product innovation and data science. In addition, Pickles has been a leader in industry-wide initiatives to improve security, privacy and trust across the digital advertising ecosystem, most recently with the Unified ID 2.0 solution to replace third-party cookies. The company’s first Chief Technology Officer, Pickles co-founded The Trade Desk with CEO, Jeff Green, in 2010.

Pickles’ appointment to The Trade Desk board follows the decision of Brian Stempeck, the company’s former Chief Strategy Officer, to step down from the Board. Stempeck continues as an advisor to The Trade Desk.

Additionally, The Trade Desk announced that a current board member, Lise Buyer, has been appointed as the Company’s lead independent director and that another current board member, David Wells, has been appointed as the Class A director. Each of Ms. Buyer and Mr. Wells is a Class III director and is serving a term expiring at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

"As my co-founder and as the most innovative mind in adtech, I’m thrilled to have Dave join our board of directors," said Green. "Not only has Dave been instrumental to our growth over the last decade as we have emerged as the industry’s leading independent DSP, he has also pioneered a range of initiatives across our industry -- in areas such as CTV, supply chain quality, and identity -- that enable our industry to grow based on common standards and trust.”

"I’m excited to join The Trade Desk Board of Directors at an exciting time for our company and for the Open Internet,” said Pickles. “We have an opportunity to play a leadership role as digital advertising matures, and I look forward to contributing my perspective and expertise to Jeff and the board in this new role."

Pickles has spent his entire career building real-time internet delivery systems. In 2007, he joined AdECN, the ad exchange eventually acquired by Microsoft. He and his team built the entire AdECN federated exchange in less than seven months – a technology architecture that remains widely used today. Prior to AdECN, Dave was a senior engineer at internet telephony startup, CallWave, Inc.

Dave received a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He lives in Ventura County, California with his wife and children.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Trade Desk’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Dave Pickles, Joins the Company’s Board of Directors Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk, Inc. (Nasdaq:TTD), announced today that Dave Pickles has joined its board of directors. As Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Pickles oversees all aspects of the company’s industry-leading …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Cisco AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security Posture Against ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:40 Uhr
The Trade Desk: 3 Dinge, die jetzt schiefgehen können!
08:34 Uhr
Börsencrash? 1 Wachstumsaktie & 1 Dividendenaktie, bei der ich im großen Stil zuschlage
01.02.21
Watchlist-Aktie für Februar: The Trade Desk!
31.01.21
3 Wege, in Connected-TV-Werbung zu investieren
25.01.21
Roku & The Trade Desk: 2 Gemeinsamkeiten, die du kennen solltest!
21.01.21
Gigantisches Potenzial? Ja, aber … 2 Tech-Aktien, bei denen ich erst auf die Q-Zahlen warte!
19.01.21
The Trade Desk Appoints JoAnna Foyle as Senior Vice President of Inventory Partnerships
19.01.21
The Trade Desk Appoints Benson Ho as Senior Vice President, North Asia
18.01.21
Börsencrash? 2 Wachstumsaktien, bei denen ich es kaum abwarten kann, nachzukaufen!
14.01.21
The Trade Desk Appoints Michelle Hulst as Chief Operating Officer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
5
The Trade Desk Quartalszahlen- Top Top Top
06.11.20
139
The Trade Desk (TTD) - die Werbeplattform der Zukunft?