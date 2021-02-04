CORRECTION – Itamar Medical Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Thursday, February 4th by Itamar Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), please note that the contact information was incorrect. The corrected release follows:

Itamar Medical Ltd. (“Itamar Medical” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, today announced the commencement of a proposed public offering of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) of the Company. Each ADS represents 30 ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company and one of its shareholders, Viola Growth 2 A.V. Limited Partnership (the “Selling Shareholder”). The Company and the Selling Shareholder intend to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the ADSs being offered on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

