 

Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 17 on Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Banks

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) ranked No. 17 in Forbes’ 12th annual America’s Best Banks list. Hilltop improved upon its ranking in the prior year, when it was ranked No. 35.

Forbes ranked the 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts using 10 metrics that measure growth, credit quality, and profitability. Rankings are based on data provided by S&P Global Market intelligence for the 12-month period ending with the September 30, 2020 regulatory filing period.

The metrics include return on average tangible common equity, return on average assets, net interest margin, efficiency ratio, and net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans. Forbes also factored in nonperforming assets as a percentage of assets, common equity Tier 1 ratio, risk-based capital ratio, and reserves as a percentage of nonperforming assets. The final component is operating revenue growth.

Forbes is a leading business magazine covering topics related to finance, investing, marketing and specific market sectors, as well as technology, communications, science, and law.

About Hilltop
 Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At December 31, 2020, Hilltop employed approximately 4,900 people and operated approximately 420 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HTH.” Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and HilltopSecurities.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
 This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “extent,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “probable,” “progressing,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governmental authorities to the pandemic, which have caused and are causing significant harm to the global economy and our business; (ii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses, as well as the effects of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iii) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks; (iv) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (v) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; and (vi) changes in the interest rate environment and transitions away from the London Interbank Offered Rate. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



