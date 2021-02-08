 

NOXXON Appoints Leading Pancreatic Cancer Experts to Scientific Advisory Board

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the appointment of four leading pancreatic cancer experts to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Led by the newly appointed Chair, Dr. Jose Saro, the SAB will provide strategic and scientific counsel to NOXXON’s clinical programs in this indication.

“These prominent research leaders bring long-standing clinical expertise, cutting-edge scientific knowledge, and a track record of successfully developing new drugs to treat this devastating disease. They fully understand the challenges of developing new drugs for pancreas cancer where the tumor microenvironment plays a large role in resisting anti-cancer therapy. The NOXXON team looks forward to working with this group and to applying their insights to the advancement of the company’s clinical pipeline. The caliber of this group speaks to the potential of NOX-A12 to address the some of the key unmet medical needs in pancreatic cancer,” said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

The formation and composition of the SAB reflect NOXXON’s clinical development strategy as the company prepares to initiate a two-arm Phase 2 trial in pancreatic cancer in Europe and the US. The study will test NOX-A12 plus an anti-PD1 antibody with two different standard of care chemotherapy regimens in second-line pancreatic cancer later this year.

With the majority of our newly appointed SAB members coming from top centers of excellence in research in the US, we are paving the path forward for NOXXON to become more active in this important region for pharmaceutical research and development,said Dr. Jarl Ulf Jungnelius, Senior Medical Advisor of NOXXON.

NOXXON plans to expand the profile of the Scientific Advisory Board to other areas as it further develops its programs.

The members of NOXXON’s SAB for pancreatic cancer are listed below. Biographies for each member will also be available on the NOXXON website.

Chiorean, E. Gabriela, MD
 Professor of Medicine at University of Washington School of Medicine
Professor, Clinical Research Division at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
Director, Gastrointestinal Oncology Program at UW/Seattle Cancer Care Alliance
Clinical Research Director, Gastrointestinal Oncology at the UW Medicine/Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

As a professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine, professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and attending physician at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Dr. Gabriela Chiorean strives to improve the care for patients with pancreatic and other gastrointestinal cancers. She leads early-stage as well as Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of new therapies for these cancers, including new chemotherapies, immunotherapies and targeted drugs. She also aims to identify biomarkers of cancer, such as molecules in the blood, that could be developed into a minimally invasive test for the early detection of cancers or precancers. Dr. Chiorean works with collaborative groups of clinicians and researchers to implement cutting-edge clinical trials for pancreatic cancer patients. She chairs the Pancreatic Cancer Sub-Committee for the SWOG Cancer Research Network, is vice chair of the NCI Pancreatic Cancer Task Force, and chair of the Pancreatic Cancer Research Team.

