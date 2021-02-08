Exelixis Announces Positive Findings at ASCO GU for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Patients with Brain Metastases from Renal Cell Carcinoma

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) today announced results from a retrospective analysis evaluating CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) activity in brain metastases in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The findings will be presented as part of the Poster Session: Renal Cell Cancer at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU), which is being held virtually, February 11-13, 2021. All posters will be available on demand beginning at 5:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, February 11.

In this retrospective analysis of medical records from patients with metastatic RCC with brain metastases, an intracranial response rate of 61% (95% CI: 39%-80%), including a complete response rate of 13%, was seen for patients with progressing intracranial metastases at baseline (Cohort 1; n=25) who were treated with CABOMETYX. Patients without progressing intracranial metastases (Cohort 2; n=44) had an intracranial response rate of 57% (95% CI: 41%-72%). The rate of brain disease progression at six months was 16% for patients with progressive brain disease at baseline and 9% for those without. Median overall survival was 14.7 months for Cohort 1 and 14.1. months for Cohort 2. The reported safety data are consistent with the known safety profile for CABOMETYX.