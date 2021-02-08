 

Exelixis Announces Positive Findings at ASCO GU for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Patients with Brain Metastases from Renal Cell Carcinoma

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) today announced results from a retrospective analysis evaluating CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) activity in brain metastases in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The findings will be presented as part of the Poster Session: Renal Cell Cancer at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU), which is being held virtually, February 11-13, 2021. All posters will be available on demand beginning at 5:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, February 11.

In this retrospective analysis of medical records from patients with metastatic RCC with brain metastases, an intracranial response rate of 61% (95% CI: 39%-80%), including a complete response rate of 13%, was seen for patients with progressing intracranial metastases at baseline (Cohort 1; n=25) who were treated with CABOMETYX. Patients without progressing intracranial metastases (Cohort 2; n=44) had an intracranial response rate of 57% (95% CI: 41%-72%). The rate of brain disease progression at six months was 16% for patients with progressive brain disease at baseline and 9% for those without. Median overall survival was 14.7 months for Cohort 1 and 14.1. months for Cohort 2. The reported safety data are consistent with the known safety profile for CABOMETYX.

“With these exciting results, oral systemic cabozantinib is showing intriguing activity on brain metastases in renal cell carcinoma,” said Dr. Toni Choueiri, Director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “The high intracranial response rates seen in this retrospective analysis suggest cabozantinib has the potential for helping patients with difficult-to-treat brain lesions from kidney cancer. We look forward to building on these encouraging findings through the ongoing phase 2 CABRAMET trial (NCT03967522) led by our French colleagues, which is prospectively evaluating cabozantinib in patients with brain metastases from renal cell carcinoma.”

“Brain metastases resulting from renal cell carcinoma are especially difficult to treat, as the blood-brain barrier poses a challenge for therapies to reach their targets,” said Gisela Schwab, M.D., President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Exelixis. “These encouraging results including a high intracranial response rate, suggest CABOMETYX may reduce the size of brain metastases, without neurological toxicity, and thereby may be of interest to physicians treating kidney cancer patients with brain metastases.”

08.02.21
OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) Shows Sustained Survival and Response Rate Benefits as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma in the Phase 3 CheckMate -9ER Trial
04.02.21
Exelixis to Webcast Virtual Fireside Chat as Part of the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Day on February 11, 2021
01.02.21
Exelixis and Adagene Enter into Collaboration and License Agreement to Develop Novel Masked Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapies with Improved Safety and Efficacy Profiles
27.01.21
Exelixis to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021
25.01.21
Exelixis Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Trial Evaluating XL102 as a Single Agent and in Combination with Other Anti-Cancer Agents in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors
22.01.21
Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Approval of CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) as a First-Line Treatment for Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
10.01.21
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Financial Guidance, and Outlines Key Priorities and Anticipated Milestones For 2021

ZeitTitel

ZeitTitel
