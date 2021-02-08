Exelixis Announces Positive Findings at ASCO GU for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Patients with Brain Metastases from Renal Cell Carcinoma
Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) today announced results from a retrospective analysis evaluating CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) activity in brain metastases in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The findings will be presented as part of the Poster Session: Renal Cell Cancer at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU), which is being held virtually, February 11-13, 2021. All posters will be available on demand beginning at 5:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, February 11.
In this retrospective analysis of medical records from patients with metastatic RCC with brain metastases, an intracranial response rate of 61% (95% CI: 39%-80%), including a complete response rate of 13%, was seen for patients with progressing intracranial metastases at baseline (Cohort 1; n=25) who were treated with CABOMETYX. Patients without progressing intracranial metastases (Cohort 2; n=44) had an intracranial response rate of 57% (95% CI: 41%-72%). The rate of brain disease progression at six months was 16% for patients with progressive brain disease at baseline and 9% for those without. Median overall survival was 14.7 months for Cohort 1 and 14.1. months for Cohort 2. The reported safety data are consistent with the known safety profile for CABOMETYX.
“With these exciting results, oral systemic cabozantinib is showing intriguing activity on brain metastases in renal cell carcinoma,” said Dr. Toni Choueiri, Director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “The high intracranial response rates seen in this retrospective analysis suggest cabozantinib has the potential for helping patients with difficult-to-treat brain lesions from kidney cancer. We look forward to building on these encouraging findings through the ongoing phase 2 CABRAMET trial (NCT03967522) led by our French colleagues, which is prospectively evaluating cabozantinib in patients with brain metastases from renal cell carcinoma.”
“Brain metastases resulting from renal cell carcinoma are especially difficult to treat, as the blood-brain barrier poses a challenge for therapies to reach their targets,” said Gisela Schwab, M.D., President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Exelixis. “These encouraging results including a high intracranial response rate, suggest CABOMETYX may reduce the size of brain metastases, without neurological toxicity, and thereby may be of interest to physicians treating kidney cancer patients with brain metastases.”
